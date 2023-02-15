Home / News / Hotels seeing sold out days in Feb, Mar
Back

Travel, which typically begins to show early signs of slowing down around this time of year, is continuing its steadfast growth, showing a consistent increase for the month of February and planned travel for March on the back of domestic demand as well as planned honeymoon travel. 

Companies that operate in the sector, like Thomas Cook India, upscale and upper-upscale hotel chains, Roseate Hotels and Resorts, and several luxury resorts in Kashmir like The Khyber are seeing upwards of 80% occupancy for the month and sold-out days.

One hotel general manager said their hotel is still continuing to experience sold out days, “We have seen steadfast occupancies and about 80% of the month of February are sold out. We haven’t seen any softening of rates /occupancy at least for now. Overall if you look at tourist arrivals in Kashmir, it has been historical, and we are experiencing 80% year-round occupancies as of date," said Vinit Chhabra, general manager, The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Gulmarg, UT J&K.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x