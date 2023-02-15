Hotels seeing sold out days in Feb, Mar
- Companies that operate in the sector are seeing upwards of 80% occupancy for the month and sold-out days.
Travel, which typically begins to show early signs of slowing down around this time of year, is continuing its steadfast growth, showing a consistent increase for the month of February and planned travel for March on the back of domestic demand as well as planned honeymoon travel.
