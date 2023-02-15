Travel, which typically begins to show early signs of slowing down around this time of year, is continuing its steadfast growth, showing a consistent increase for the month of February and planned travel for March on the back of domestic demand as well as planned honeymoon travel.

Companies that operate in the sector, like Thomas Cook India, upscale and upper-upscale hotel chains, Roseate Hotels and Resorts, and several luxury resorts in Kashmir like The Khyber are seeing upwards of 80% occupancy for the month and sold-out days.

One hotel general manager said their hotel is still continuing to experience sold out days, “We have seen steadfast occupancies and about 80% of the month of February are sold out. We haven’t seen any softening of rates /occupancy at least for now. Overall if you look at tourist arrivals in Kashmir, it has been historical, and we are experiencing 80% year-round occupancies as of date," said Vinit Chhabra, general manager, The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Gulmarg, UT J&K.