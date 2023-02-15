Hotels seeing sold out days in Feb, Mar

One hotel general manager said their hotel is still continuing to experience sold out days, “We have seen steadfast occupancies and about 80% of the month of February are sold out. We haven’t seen any softening of rates /occupancy at least for now. Overall if you look at tourist arrivals in Kashmir, it has been historical, and we are experiencing 80% year-round occupancies as of date," said Vinit Chhabra, general manager, The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Gulmarg, UT J&K.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}