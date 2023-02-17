Home / News / Hotstar goes down during IND-AUS test match: Flood of memes emerge on Twitter
Back

Thousands of cricket fans were left clueless when video streaming platform Hotstar went down in India. The website went dark during the India vs Australia 2nd test match in Delhi. The company is yet to reveal the exact cause of the failure. As always, netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the outage.

Here’s how people reacted to the outage:

“Hotstar down kya??? Thought it was network problem. Un-installed and then re installed. Still not working. Anyone else facing this issue?," a user writes in a Twitter post.

“People running to Twitter to check hotstar down problem be like #hotstar," writes a user on twitter.

“LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down - their domain expired and they've just renewed it a while ago. Someone is gonna get for this #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS," writes another.

“#hotstar is not working on mobile, browser and on laptop...What is happening here on match day," says another user.

“Hi! We are seeing some unforeseen technical issues across our apps and web. Our team is working on this to ensure this resolved asap. We regret the inconvenience caused," the company said in a Twitter post replying to a user.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x