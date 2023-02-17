Thousands of cricket fans were left clueless when video streaming platform Hotstar went down in India. The website went dark during the India vs Australia 2nd test match in Delhi. The company is yet to reveal the exact cause of the failure. As always, netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the outage.

Here’s how people reacted to the outage:

“Hotstar down kya??? Thought it was network problem. Un-installed and then re installed. Still not working. Anyone else facing this issue?," a user writes in a Twitter post.

we users for Disney Hotstar as of now .... are you facing the same ?#hotstar #INDvAUS#RjAlok pic.twitter.com/SV40iKUBMa — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) February 17, 2023

“People running to Twitter to check hotstar down problem be like #hotstar," writes a user on twitter.

People running to Twitter to check hotstar down problem be like#hotstar pic.twitter.com/EaPahBmW3u — Anjali (@Anjali_14_) February 17, 2023

“LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down - their domain expired and they've just renewed it a while ago. Someone is gonna get for this #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS," writes another.

LOL, no wonder the entire #Hotstar website is down - their domain expired and they've just renewed it a while ago 😂 Someone is gonna get 🔥 for this #INDvsAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/keGy4UlIEb — Atul Karmarkar (@atulkarmarkar) February 17, 2023

“#hotstar is not working on mobile, browser and on laptop...What is happening here on match day," says another user.

#hotstar is not working on mobile, browser and on laptop...

What is happening here on match day😟😟😟 pic.twitter.com/NNeW22bIVE — Parashuram chaurasiya🇮🇳 (@pcnitd) February 17, 2023

“Hi! We are seeing some unforeseen technical issues across our apps and web. Our team is working on this to ensure this resolved asap. We regret the inconvenience caused," the company said in a Twitter post replying to a user.