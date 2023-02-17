Hotstar goes down during IND-AUS test match: Flood of memes emerge on Twitter
- Disney+Hotstar is yet to reveal the exact cause of the failure.
Thousands of cricket fans were left clueless when video streaming platform Hotstar went down in India. The website went dark during the India vs Australia 2nd test match in Delhi. The company is yet to reveal the exact cause of the failure. As always, netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the outage.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×