House hunting in Bengaluru? How a designer ‘added’ this workout in Apple Watch

Apple launched its Watch Series 8 this September with crash detection feature. It is already Cavailable in India for purchase. Meanwhile, Apple has rolled out watchOS 9.1 beta 4 to public beta users, soon after rolling it out to developers, according to 9to5Mac. The latest beta update has brought stability improvements and bug fixes to the Apple Watch operating system. The Apple Watch owners, enrolling into watchOS public beta program and owning a compatible watch, can now download the latest beta version on their device. According to the report, the latest beta 4 update carries the build number 20S5063c and Apple has not released any new changelog for the beta 4 update. It is expected that the update brings internal improvements such as security updates, bug fixes and more.