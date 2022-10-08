House hunting in Bengaluru? How a designer ‘added’ this workout in Apple Watch

A graphic designer from Bengaluru with official Twitter handle name- @anuragkrishh has shared a post that reads ‘New workout dropped in Apple Watch for Bengaluru’.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Apple Watch is undoubtedly a popular fitness accessory. The smartwatch is equipped with multiple health workouts, allowing users to track their daily fitness goals. Now, imagine tracking house hunting goals with your favourite Apple Watch. Intrigued? Hold your horses as this is just a designer’s attempt to build a castle in the air while mocking the challenges one faces in searching a house.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Apple Watch is undoubtedly a popular fitness accessory. The smartwatch is equipped with multiple health workouts, allowing users to track their daily fitness goals. Now, imagine tracking house hunting goals with your favourite Apple Watch. Intrigued? Hold your horses as this is just a designer’s attempt to build a castle in the air while mocking the challenges one faces in searching a house.
So what is the hype all about? A graphic designer from Bengaluru with official Twitter handle name- @anuragkrishh has shared a post that reads ‘New workout dropped in Apple Watch for Bengaluru’. He has also shared an image with the tweet which shows a ‘House Hunting Bengaluru’ workout goal ‘added’ to the Apple Watch. Obviously, it is pun-intended and takes a dig at the condition of real estate in the city.
So what is the hype all about? A graphic designer from Bengaluru with official Twitter handle name- @anuragkrishh has shared a post that reads ‘New workout dropped in Apple Watch for Bengaluru’. He has also shared an image with the tweet which shows a ‘House Hunting Bengaluru’ workout goal ‘added’ to the Apple Watch. Obviously, it is pun-intended and takes a dig at the condition of real estate in the city.
The designer’s tweet has got multiple hilarious reactions from the netizens. “This makes sense, because house-hunting is very unique to Bangalore. In all other cities of the world, newly- arrived people just live on trees, on the park bench etc", wrote one user. “They should add like an arrow that guides you towards affordable housing", writes another. Another tagged smartwatch maker Garmin and asked them to ‘pls take notes’.
The designer’s tweet has got multiple hilarious reactions from the netizens. “This makes sense, because house-hunting is very unique to Bangalore. In all other cities of the world, newly- arrived people just live on trees, on the park bench etc", wrote one user. “They should add like an arrow that guides you towards affordable housing", writes another. Another tagged smartwatch maker Garmin and asked them to ‘pls take notes’.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apple launched its Watch Series 8 this September with crash detection feature. It is already Cavailable in India for purchase. Meanwhile, Apple has rolled out watchOS 9.1 beta 4 to public beta users, soon after rolling it out to developers, according to 9to5Mac. The latest beta update has brought stability improvements and bug fixes to the Apple Watch operating system. The Apple Watch owners, enrolling into watchOS public beta program and owning a compatible watch, can now download the latest beta version on their device. According to the report, the latest beta 4 update carries the build number 20S5063c and Apple has not released any new changelog for the beta 4 update. It is expected that the update brings internal improvements such as security updates, bug fixes and more.
Apple launched its Watch Series 8 this September with crash detection feature. It is already Cavailable in India for purchase. Meanwhile, Apple has rolled out watchOS 9.1 beta 4 to public beta users, soon after rolling it out to developers, according to 9to5Mac. The latest beta update has brought stability improvements and bug fixes to the Apple Watch operating system. The Apple Watch owners, enrolling into watchOS public beta program and owning a compatible watch, can now download the latest beta version on their device. According to the report, the latest beta 4 update carries the build number 20S5063c and Apple has not released any new changelog for the beta 4 update. It is expected that the update brings internal improvements such as security updates, bug fixes and more.