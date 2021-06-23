Household saving drop further in Q3: RBI

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Household financial savings fell for the second consecutive quarter to 8.2% of the gross domestic product in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020-21, according to the preliminary estimates released by the Reserve Bank of India. The savings moderated from a peak of 21% and 10.4% during the previous two quarters, respectively.

The ratio of household (bank) deposits to GDP declined to 3% in the third quarter from 7.7% in the previous quarter.

"Despite higher borrowings from banks and housing finance companies, the flow in household financial liabilities was marginally lower in Q3FY21 following a marked decline in borrowings from non-banking financial companies," said RBI.

Meanwhile, the household debt to GDP ratio, which is based on select financial instruments, has been increasing steadily since end-March 2019. It rose sharply to 37.9% at end-December 2020 from 37.1% at end-September 2020.

