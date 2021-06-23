Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >Household saving drop further in Q3: RBI

Household saving drop further in Q3: RBI

Premium
The decline in savings was due to a significant weakening in the flow of household financial assets, which more than offset the moderation in the flow of household financial liabilities.
1 min read . 01:35 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • The savings moderated from a peak of 21% and 10.4% during the previous two quarters, respectively.
  • The ratio of household (bank) deposits to GDP declined to 3% in the third quarter from 7.7% in the previous quarter.

Household financial savings fell for the second consecutive quarter to 8.2% of the gross domestic product in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020-21, according to the preliminary estimates released by the Reserve Bank of India. The savings moderated from a peak of 21% and 10.4% during the previous two quarters, respectively.

Household financial savings fell for the second consecutive quarter to 8.2% of the gross domestic product in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020-21, according to the preliminary estimates released by the Reserve Bank of India. The savings moderated from a peak of 21% and 10.4% during the previous two quarters, respectively.

The household savings during the second quarter of the previous fiscal 2019-2020 stood flat at 8.1%. The decline in savings was due to a significant weakening in the flow of household financial assets, which more than offset the moderation in the flow of household financial liabilities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The household savings during the second quarter of the previous fiscal 2019-2020 stood flat at 8.1%. The decline in savings was due to a significant weakening in the flow of household financial assets, which more than offset the moderation in the flow of household financial liabilities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The ratio of household (bank) deposits to GDP declined to 3% in the third quarter from 7.7% in the previous quarter.

“Despite higher borrowings from banks and housing finance companies, the flow in household financial liabilities was marginally lower in Q3FY21 following a marked decline in borrowings from non-banking financial companies," said RBI.

Meanwhile, the household debt to GDP ratio, which is based on select financial instruments, has been increasing steadily since end-March 2019. It rose sharply to 37.9% at end-December 2020 from 37.1% at end-September 2020.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!