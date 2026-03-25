Households told to switch from LPG to PNG within 3 months as West Asia war hits fuel supply

NEW DELHI: Households in areas with piped natural gas (PNG) networks now face a three-month deadline to switch from LPG cylinders, the Centre announced Wednesday. The move tightens fuel supply amid the war in West Asia.

City gas distribution operators (CGD) will notify eligible consumers, and LPG supply will cease if connections are not made, except where technical constraints prevent PNG access. The deadline begins once the concerned CGD entity in the area informs a household by registered post that it can shift from LPG to PNG.

In a press briefing, Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, marketing and oil refinery, union ministry of petroleum and natural gas, said the move is “in the interest of the nation for households to shift from LPG to PNG,” citing higher domestic availability of natural gas and more import sources.

The shift targets roughly 6 million households that the government says can transition easily.

The move comes as about 90% of India’s LPG imports from West Asia via the Strait of Hormuz are affected by ongoing conflict and blockades.

The government has also issued a streamlined framework under the Essential Commodities Act to speed PNG pipeline approvals and infrastructure rollout. Sharma noted that households will not lose LPG supply where a PNG connection is technically infeasible.

Sharma reiterated that “no dry-outs have been reported at LPG distributorships and delivery of domestic LPG cylinders continues as normal.” She also noted petrol and diesel are adequately available nationwide despite isolated panic buying.

In a related move, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has directed hotels and restaurants to stop levying additional fees such as “LPG charges,” “gas surcharge,” or “fuel cost recovery” on consumers. The advisory follows complaints received through the National Consumer Helpline of such charges being added by default over and above menu prices and taxes.

Amid low availability of commercial LPG cylinders and a recent price rise of around ₹115, several hotels and restaurants have reportedly added extra levies to customer bills.