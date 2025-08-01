Housing sector entering a phase of steady price, sales: Pirojsha Godrej
Summary
Godrej Properties Ltd clocked sales bookings worth ₹7,082 crore for the April-June period, 18% lower from a year ago, due to a record-high sales base last year and fewer project launches in first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year.
The post-pandemic boom in India's residential real estate appears to be moderating, as steep prices prompt customers to defer purchases.
