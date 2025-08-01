Housing sector entering a phase of steady price, sales: Pirojsha Godrej

The Mumbai-based developer on Friday reported a 15.3% year-on-year growth in net profit to ₹598.40 crore in the first quarter, compared to ₹518.80 crore a year ago, according to an exchange filing.However, revenuefrom operations fell 41% to ₹434.6 crore during the period on account of lower delivery.Revenue isrecognized based on project completion milestones. Though GPL delivered 0.8 million sq ft in the April-June quarter, the developer has set an ambitious project deliverytarget of 10 million sq ft in FY26.