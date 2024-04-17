How 2023 UPSC topper Aditya Srivastava transitioned from high-paying Goldman Sachs job in Bengaluru to all-India Rank 1
Aditya Srivastava, who emerged as the topper in the country in the Union Public Service Commission, reveals how he transitioned from high-paying Goldman Sachs job in Bengaluru to the elite civil services.
Aditya Srivastava, who hails from the city of Nawabs- Lucknow, emerged as the all-India topper in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services mains examination 2023. From the corporate corridors of Goldman Sachs, to the forefront of India's civil service, Aditya Srivastava's journey has been a remarkable one.