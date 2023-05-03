How a Fed increase could affect credit card debt, auto loans

How a Fed increase could affect credit card debt, auto loans7 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 09:54 PM IST
Economists worry, though, about whether the Fed’s streak of 10 rate hikes since March 2022 will eventually cause the economy to slow too much and cause a recession
If, as expected, the Federal Reserve raises interest rates yet again Wednesday in its drive to cool inflation, much of America will be directly affected. Rates on credit cards, mortgages and auto loans, which have been surging since the Fed began raising rates last year, all stand to rise even more. The result will be more burdensome loan costs for both consumers and businesses.
