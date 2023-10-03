How a Reality TV Show Rescued a Small Mississippi Town
Before Erin and Ben Napier moved to Laurel, downtown was dead. Now, stores have opened, unemployment is down and property values are up.
As the hot-pink stretch Hummer winds through the streets of Laurel, Miss., the tour guide inside points out notable homes. “Ben built a swing out of whiskey barrels" for this house, he says. “Ben jumped into the swimming pool" at this house. And “this house is where they found the recipe for Miss Dot’s poundcake."