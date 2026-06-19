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How Ashishkumar Chauhan steered NSE to an IPO

Ram SahgalSneha Shah
4 min read19 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
When Ashishkumar Chauhan took over, he changed the tone of discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
When Ashishkumar Chauhan took over, he changed the tone of discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
Summary

Chauhan, a Sachin Tendulkar fan, went about the task with a messianic zeal , engaging in what another former executive described as a ‘people clean- up’. He replaced senior management and juniors who were even remotely accused of wrongdoing.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : When Ashishkumar Chauhan took the reins at the National Stock Exchange in July 2022, the reputation of the country’s largest stock exchange was in disarray. Under his leadership, India's premier bourse is set to launch its initial public offering even as it settles a regulatory investigation that uncovered troubling details of corporate misgovernance by a former chief executive who resigned in 2016. This had left the exchange facing numerous accusations, including one regarding the grant of preferential access to a broker at its colocation premises.

MUMBAI : When Ashishkumar Chauhan took the reins at the National Stock Exchange in July 2022, the reputation of the country’s largest stock exchange was in disarray. Under his leadership, India's premier bourse is set to launch its initial public offering even as it settles a regulatory investigation that uncovered troubling details of corporate misgovernance by a former chief executive who resigned in 2016. This had left the exchange facing numerous accusations, including one regarding the grant of preferential access to a broker at its colocation premises.

"We were in a state of denial in terms of all the accusations, not just in the old cases from the regulator, but also with respect to anything and everything, for all practical purposes. We were just not willing to sort out the old cases and move ahead," recalls a former mid-level official at the exchange, describing the staff's state of limbo back then.

"We were in a state of denial in terms of all the accusations, not just in the old cases from the regulator, but also with respect to anything and everything, for all practical purposes. We were just not willing to sort out the old cases and move ahead," recalls a former mid-level official at the exchange, describing the staff's state of limbo back then.

When Chauhan took over, he changed the tone of discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Also Read | Eye-popping returns for early investors as NSE eyes ₹5 tn IPO valuation

"He accepted that we will respect the regulator and abide by whatever rules it puts in place and will correct everything that has gone wrong ," added the official .

Chauhan, a Sachin Tendulkar fan, went about the task with a messianic zeal , engaging in what another former executive described as a "people clean- up " .

He replaced senior management and juniors who were even remotely accused of wrongdoing.

Between July 2022 and end of 2024 , new faces filled slots of chief business development officer, chief financial officer, chief human resources officer, chief regulatory officer and chief technology officers.

But this would not be the end of Chauhan's challenges. When he was seeking to settle the colocation and other legacy cases with Sebi and get the bourse listed, NSE drew regulatory ire for a technical glitch that led to a few minutes' halt in trading of Vodafone Idea stock on 25 April, 2024.

This was one of the reasons cited for holding up NSE’s proposed listing plan in a note by then Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on her last day in office (February 28 last year). The other hurdle in NSE's listing process was a regulatory consultation paper dated 22 November 2024, during Buch's tenure, which sought to separate ownership of a clearing corporation—which guarantees settlement of trades—from a stock exchange to prevent monopolistic practices.

Both these sticking points were resolved, with NSE paying a fine of 6.04 crore for the glitch to Sebilast month and the regulator under its current chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey shelving the plan to diversify the ownership of clearing corporations last year.

Amid the regulatory challenges, Chauhan, known to be an aggressive business leader, surprised many of his colleagues by saying he would "wait for the right time" and that such challenges were "but a passing cloud."

Also Read | Direct retail ownership of NSE listed firms hits five-year low in March

The man who pushed through the listing of BSE as its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) in February 2017, followed by its subsidiary CDSL later that year, has come a full circle since joining NSE in July 2022—first he drove the listing of erstwhile NSDL subsidiary Protean eGov Technologies on 17 November 2023 followed by the listing of NSE affiliate NSDL on 6 August 2025. Now, after filing the draft prospectus for NSE's listing on Wednesday, Chauhan is targeting a listing of the country's largest stock bourse later this year.

For all the clean-up and steering of the company towards an IPO that he can be credited with, Chauhan prefers to maintain a low profile and projects himself as working under the aegis of the company’s board, said a person involved in the IPO process. “He always wants people to know that it is the board that is taking the decision, steering clear from any unwanted shareholder scrutiny,” the person added. For most of the process involving dealing with the bankers and book running lead manager (BRLMs) for the IPO process, Chauhan has let the finance department led by Ian De Souza, the chief financial officer at NSE, take charge and drive it.

“Anyone who has worked with him in the recent years at NSE would know, a profile will be the last thing he would want to be written on him,” quips another person involved with the IPO process.

The term of the 59-year-old Chauhan ends in another year. But he could have a shot at another innings, as the upper age limit for an exchange MD & CEO, as per Sebi, is 65. He is in for a longer innings, just like his cricketing idol-Tendulkar.

Also Read | Why NSE's largest shareholder isn't cashing out
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Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsHow Ashishkumar Chauhan steered NSE to an IPO

How Ashishkumar Chauhan steered NSE to an IPO

Ram SahgalSneha Shah
4 min read19 Jun 2026, 06:00 AM IST
When Ashishkumar Chauhan took over, he changed the tone of discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
When Ashishkumar Chauhan took over, he changed the tone of discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
Summary

Chauhan, a Sachin Tendulkar fan, went about the task with a messianic zeal , engaging in what another former executive described as a ‘people clean- up’. He replaced senior management and juniors who were even remotely accused of wrongdoing.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : When Ashishkumar Chauhan took the reins at the National Stock Exchange in July 2022, the reputation of the country’s largest stock exchange was in disarray. Under his leadership, India's premier bourse is set to launch its initial public offering even as it settles a regulatory investigation that uncovered troubling details of corporate misgovernance by a former chief executive who resigned in 2016. This had left the exchange facing numerous accusations, including one regarding the grant of preferential access to a broker at its colocation premises.

MUMBAI : When Ashishkumar Chauhan took the reins at the National Stock Exchange in July 2022, the reputation of the country’s largest stock exchange was in disarray. Under his leadership, India's premier bourse is set to launch its initial public offering even as it settles a regulatory investigation that uncovered troubling details of corporate misgovernance by a former chief executive who resigned in 2016. This had left the exchange facing numerous accusations, including one regarding the grant of preferential access to a broker at its colocation premises.

"We were in a state of denial in terms of all the accusations, not just in the old cases from the regulator, but also with respect to anything and everything, for all practical purposes. We were just not willing to sort out the old cases and move ahead," recalls a former mid-level official at the exchange, describing the staff's state of limbo back then.

"We were in a state of denial in terms of all the accusations, not just in the old cases from the regulator, but also with respect to anything and everything, for all practical purposes. We were just not willing to sort out the old cases and move ahead," recalls a former mid-level official at the exchange, describing the staff's state of limbo back then.

When Chauhan took over, he changed the tone of discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Also Read | Eye-popping returns for early investors as NSE eyes ₹5 tn IPO valuation

"He accepted that we will respect the regulator and abide by whatever rules it puts in place and will correct everything that has gone wrong ," added the official .

Chauhan, a Sachin Tendulkar fan, went about the task with a messianic zeal , engaging in what another former executive described as a "people clean- up " .

He replaced senior management and juniors who were even remotely accused of wrongdoing.

Between July 2022 and end of 2024 , new faces filled slots of chief business development officer, chief financial officer, chief human resources officer, chief regulatory officer and chief technology officers.

But this would not be the end of Chauhan's challenges. When he was seeking to settle the colocation and other legacy cases with Sebi and get the bourse listed, NSE drew regulatory ire for a technical glitch that led to a few minutes' halt in trading of Vodafone Idea stock on 25 April, 2024.

This was one of the reasons cited for holding up NSE’s proposed listing plan in a note by then Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on her last day in office (February 28 last year). The other hurdle in NSE's listing process was a regulatory consultation paper dated 22 November 2024, during Buch's tenure, which sought to separate ownership of a clearing corporation—which guarantees settlement of trades—from a stock exchange to prevent monopolistic practices.

Both these sticking points were resolved, with NSE paying a fine of 6.04 crore for the glitch to Sebilast month and the regulator under its current chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey shelving the plan to diversify the ownership of clearing corporations last year.

Amid the regulatory challenges, Chauhan, known to be an aggressive business leader, surprised many of his colleagues by saying he would "wait for the right time" and that such challenges were "but a passing cloud."

Also Read | Direct retail ownership of NSE listed firms hits five-year low in March

The man who pushed through the listing of BSE as its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) in February 2017, followed by its subsidiary CDSL later that year, has come a full circle since joining NSE in July 2022—first he drove the listing of erstwhile NSDL subsidiary Protean eGov Technologies on 17 November 2023 followed by the listing of NSE affiliate NSDL on 6 August 2025. Now, after filing the draft prospectus for NSE's listing on Wednesday, Chauhan is targeting a listing of the country's largest stock bourse later this year.

For all the clean-up and steering of the company towards an IPO that he can be credited with, Chauhan prefers to maintain a low profile and projects himself as working under the aegis of the company’s board, said a person involved in the IPO process. “He always wants people to know that it is the board that is taking the decision, steering clear from any unwanted shareholder scrutiny,” the person added. For most of the process involving dealing with the bankers and book running lead manager (BRLMs) for the IPO process, Chauhan has let the finance department led by Ian De Souza, the chief financial officer at NSE, take charge and drive it.

“Anyone who has worked with him in the recent years at NSE would know, a profile will be the last thing he would want to be written on him,” quips another person involved with the IPO process.

The term of the 59-year-old Chauhan ends in another year. But he could have a shot at another innings, as the upper age limit for an exchange MD & CEO, as per Sebi, is 65. He is in for a longer innings, just like his cricketing idol-Tendulkar.

Also Read | Why NSE's largest shareholder isn't cashing out
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Ram Sahgal

Ram Sahgal is a deputy editor at Mint. He has over 20 years of experience in journalism, with previoRead more

us roles at The Intelligent Investor, Bombay Times, The Economic Times, and The New Indian Express. Between his media roles, he briefly worked at a commodities exchange before returning to his true passion, business journalism. Ram graduated in liberal arts from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, where he studied films, which explains his move to Bombay Times, where he covered the film industry during the rise of Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt. He took a leap of faith to transfer to The Economic Times, and thanks to his restless mind, later moved to cover the commodities beat. Over the past three years, Ram has been tracking the stock markets at Mint. His focus areas include writing about market infrastructure institutions, brokerages, derivatives, and related regulations. His hobbies include spotting trains and understanding the locomotives that power them. In his free time, he takes his octogenarian mother out for drives and goes to the cinema with her on weekends. If he has a dream, it is to write a screenplay for a movie. For now, he enjoys viewing market data on NSE and BSE, observing the shifting mood of Mr Market, and conversing with market experts.

Read Less
Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
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