How Ashishkumar Chauhan steered NSE to an IPO

MUMBAI : When Ashishkumar Chauhan took the reins at the National Stock Exchange in July 2022, the reputation of the country’s largest stock exchange was in disarray. Under his leadership, India's premier bourse is set to launch its initial public offering even as it settles a regulatory investigation that uncovered troubling details of corporate misgovernance by a former chief executive who resigned in 2016. This had left the exchange facing numerous accusations, including one regarding the grant of preferential access to a broker at its colocation premises.
MUMBAI : When Ashishkumar Chauhan took the reins at the National Stock Exchange in July 2022, the reputation of the country’s largest stock exchange was in disarray. Under his leadership, India's premier bourse is set to launch its initial public offering even as it settles a regulatory investigation that uncovered troubling details of corporate misgovernance by a former chief executive who resigned in 2016. This had left the exchange facing numerous accusations, including one regarding the grant of preferential access to a broker at its colocation premises.
"We were in a state of denial in terms of all the accusations, not just in the old cases from the regulator, but also with respect to anything and everything, for all practical purposes. We were just not willing to sort out the old cases and move ahead," recalls a former mid-level official at the exchange, describing the staff's state of limbo back then.
"We were in a state of denial in terms of all the accusations, not just in the old cases from the regulator, but also with respect to anything and everything, for all practical purposes. We were just not willing to sort out the old cases and move ahead," recalls a former mid-level official at the exchange, describing the staff's state of limbo back then.
When Chauhan took over, he changed the tone of discussions with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
"He accepted that we will respect the regulator and abide by whatever rules it puts in place and will correct everything that has gone wrong ," added the official .
Chauhan, a Sachin Tendulkar fan, went about the task with a messianic zeal , engaging in what another former executive described as a "people clean- up " .
He replaced senior management and juniors who were even remotely accused of wrongdoing.
Between July 2022 and end of 2024 , new faces filled slots of chief business development officer, chief financial officer, chief human resources officer, chief regulatory officer and chief technology officers.
This was one of the reasons cited for holding up NSE’s proposed listing plan in a note by then Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch on her last day in office (February 28 last year). The other hurdle in NSE's listing process was a regulatory consultation paper dated 22 November 2024, during Buch's tenure, which sought to separate ownership of a clearing corporation—which guarantees settlement of trades—from a stock exchange to prevent monopolistic practices.
Both these sticking points were resolved, with NSE paying a fine of ₹6.04 crore for the glitch to Sebilast month and the regulator under its current chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey shelving the plan to diversify the ownership of clearing corporations last year.
Amid the regulatory challenges, Chauhan, known to be an aggressive business leader, surprised many of his colleagues by saying he would "wait for the right time" and that such challenges were "but a passing cloud."
The man who pushed through the listing of BSE as its managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) in February 2017, followed by its subsidiary CDSL later that year, has come a full circle since joining NSE in July 2022—first he drove the listing of erstwhile NSDL subsidiary Protean eGov Technologies on 17 November 2023 followed by the listing of NSE affiliate NSDL on 6 August 2025. Now, after filing the draft prospectus for NSE's listing on Wednesday, Chauhan is targeting a listing of the country's largest stock bourse later this year.
For all the clean-up and steering of the company towards an IPO that he can be credited with, Chauhan prefers to maintain a low profile and projects himself as working under the aegis of the company’s board, said a person involved in the IPO process. “He always wants people to know that it is the board that is taking the decision, steering clear from any unwanted shareholder scrutiny,” the person added. For most of the process involving dealing with the bankers and book running lead manager (BRLMs) for the IPO process, Chauhan has let the finance department led by Ian De Souza, the chief financial officer at NSE, take charge and drive it.
“Anyone who has worked with him in the recent years at NSE would know, a profile will be the last thing he would want to be written on him,” quips another person involved with the IPO process.
The term of the 59-year-old Chauhan ends in another year. But he could have a shot at another innings, as the upper age limit for an exchange MD & CEO, as per Sebi, is 65. He is in for a longer innings, just like his cricketing idol-Tendulkar.