Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, is in the spotlight after Ashley St Clair filed a lawsuit claiming that the Tesla chief is the father of her child. The SpaceX CEO responded to claims about Ashley St Clair's scheme to have his child, which dates as far back as 2023. Elon Musk replied with exclamations of “Woah” and “Yikes” in response to posts on X that suggest the 26-year-old purportedly manipulated him so that she could have his child.

'Clair asked me for tips' This comes after, influencer Isabella Moody shared private text messages between her and Ashley St Clair's from 2023. The texts date back to the time Elon Musk and Ashley St Clair allegedly set off their flirtatious relationship. Isabella Moody, in a post on X stated, "In May 2023, Ashley St Clair asked me for tips on being funny, because she wanted to seduce Elon Musk and have his “rocket babies.”

In another post she tagged Elon Musk and stated, “I wasn’t going to post these, but now that @stclairashley has leaked her private signal messages with @elonmusk after lying and saying she ‘wanted privacy’, here’s more evidence Ashely [sic] planned to baby trap Elon."

According to Isabella Moody, Ashley plotted to seduce Elon Musk for financial gain. Isabella Moody said her intention is revealed by her own admission and the release of screenshots of text messages from Musk. She further noted that ‘privacy’ is not a concern for Ashley. She suggested that Ashley first met Musk in May 2023 and started sleeping with him.

To prove her point, the influencer shared a string of text messages purportedly from Ashley Clair. “Elon followed me. I need his rocket babies,” Ashley Clair wrote allegedly wrote in a text message dated May 2023. Another message stated, “Look ill take one for the team, seduce elon, and get in a rocket to see what’s up."

Suggesting that Ashley is a gold digger, Isabella supported Laura Loomer who also called out Ashley St Clair for allegedly ensnaring Musk in a baby-trap.