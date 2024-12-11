Days after a Bengaluru techie, Atul Subhash, died by suicide, alleging harassment by his wife and his in-laws, his 24-page suicide note has drawn public attention, shedding light on the emotional turmoil he experienced in his marriage and ‘corruption’ within the system. The role of a family court judge in Jaunpur has also come under scrutiny following the Bengaluru techie's suicide. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atul Subhash's body was found hanging at his residence in the Manjunath Layout area in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He also recorded a video explaining the circumstances under which he decided to commit suicide, blaming his wife and her family for forcing him to take this step.

“I feel that I should kill myself because the money I earn is making my enemies stronger. That same money will be used to destroy me, and this cycle will keep going. With the money from my taxes, this court and police system will harass me, my family, and other good people. So, the supply of value should be finished," Atul Subhash is heard saying in the video. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A placard reading “Justice is due" was found in the room where he ended his life.

A “to-do" list was pasted next to the placard, detailing the tasks he had given himself to check until “executing" his suicide. The checklist was divided into 'Before last day', 'Last day' and ‘Execute last moment’, listing tasks such as disabling the fingerprint lock from his phone, keeping his car and house keys on the fridge, submitting his laptop at his office and completing the office work.

‘BEFORE LAST DAY’ In the section titled, ‘Before last day’, Atul Subhash outlined tasks such as securing his finances, completing office responsibilities, making legal arrangements, organising and compiling all communications, backing up important data, and “creating redundancies". These were marked done. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘LAST DAY’ The ‘Last Day’ section detailed steps such as disabling his phone lock, presumably to allow access to more information, uploading his suicide note and video, returning his office equipment and completing all payments. Also Read | Techie Atul Subhash’s last post was an urgent appeal to Donald Trump, Elon Musk, ‘Save millions of life from...’

‘EXECUTE LAST MOMENT’ The ‘Execute last moment’ included taking a shower, keeping his car, bike and house keys on the fridge and suicide note on the table. Atul's brother, Bikas Kumar, mentioned in his complaint that Atul had sent him several messages about the location of his car.

“It took me a few months to make sure that I complete my pending responsibilities I had towards my family and finish my work commitments etc," Atul Subhash said in his letter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}