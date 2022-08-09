How Bihar government changed in 6 hours: A timeline

How Bihar government changed in 6 hours: A timeline2 min read . 07:29 PM IST
- Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar snapped his party's ties with the BJP, bringing an end to the coalition government in Bihar, and joined hands with the RJD
Janata Dal (United) chairperson Nitish Kumar on Tuesday ended the party’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), bringing an end to the coalition government in Bihar, and joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form the next government in the state.
Nitish Kumar staked claims to form the next government in Bihar with the support of seven parties, including RJD. "I came here to meet Governor and gave my resignation. There are 7 parties including 164 MLAs along with Independents in Mahagathbandahan," Nitish Kumar told reporters.
Here’s the timeline of events from Bihar:
- JD(U) MPs and MLAs converge at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s residence for a meeting at 11 am.
-In the meeting, Nitish Kumar told the legislators and other leaders of the party that the alliance with the BJP since 2020 had weakened the JD(U).
-Around 11:15 am, the MLAs of the opposition RJD, the single-largest party in the state assembly, hold a parallel meeting.
-At around 1 pm, the RJD-led grand alliance or Mahagathbandhan, comprising Left and Congress, met at the residence of Rabri Devi, former Bihar chief minister.
-During the meeting, MLAs signed a letter of support for Nitish Kumar.
-JD(U) hails Nitish Kumar, its de facto leader, for assuming the "leadership of a new coalition", Left iterates its support for him in an alliance sans the BJP.
-At 4 pm, Nitish Kumar met Governor Phagu Chauhan to tender his resignation as Bihar CM. After resigning from the government, Nitish Kumar said he has quit as “NDA’s chief minister".
-At 4:45 pm, Nitish Kumar reached Rabri Devi's residence where a meeting of Opposition leaders had taken place.
-At 5:20 pm, Nitish Kumar returned to Raj Bhavan with the Leader of the Opposition and his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav, armed with a letter of support for the JD(U) and other parties.
-Nitish Kumar staked a claim to form the new government in Bihar for the eighth time.
