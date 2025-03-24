As the fifth death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput approaches, the CBI has finally submitted its closure report, giving a clean chit to Rhea Chakraborty.

Following Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea Chakraborty spent nearly a month in jail on a drugs-related charge. The Kai Po Che! actor's family levelled several severe allegations against Rhea, accusing her of abetment of suicide, mental harassment and misappropriating his funds.

With this closure, let's revisit how a few Bollywood stars, including Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Vidya Balan, and Shibani Dandekar, defended Rhea Chakraborty and spoke out in her support.

Shabana Azmi on Rhea Chakraborty's bail The legendary actress Shabana Azmi empathised with Rhea Chakraborty and said the girl had “gone through hell.” Decreeing her trauma as “unimaginable,” she urged people to give her time and space to recover.

Shibani Dandekar didn't ‘regret’ defending Rhea Chakraborty Shibani Dandekar, actress and television host, expressed her unwavering support for Rhea Chakraborty following Sushant Singh Rajput's death. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the 44-year-old actress, who worked as a host in popular TV shows Namaste America, V Desi and the Asian Variety Show, alleged that she lost a fanbase and followers for standing up for what she believed was right.

Shibani Dandekar claimed that she advocated for truth and justice and said, "It didn't bother me, and I don't say this in a brave, 'I'm invincible' kind of way. It didn't bother me, because for me, it was just about being as honest and as real as possible. I stood up for what was right. I still stand by that today. I wouldn't have it any other way."

Shibani Dandekar, who was a 2017 Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant, publicly condemned the media trial of Rhea Chakraborty in 2020.

Criticising social media over the incorrect portrayal of Rhea, Shibani Dandekar had said, “I'm doing the right thing, that's what I will continue to do, and you can say whatever you want. I think if anything bothered me, it was that people have something to say when they have no idea what the truth is.”

Previously, in another interview with India Today, Shibani Dandekar suggested that Rhea Chakraborty was allegedly molested by one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters.

She explained that this situation “would have caused a rift. How can it be okay after that? So, this is not something that is shocking news. Sometimes, these things happen, sometimes the girlfriend doesn’t get along with the family. What does that mean? Does that equal murder? Does that equal abetment to suicide?”

Vidya Balan condemns ‘vilification of Rhea Chakraborty’ In connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, actor Vidya Balan condemned the “vilification of Rhea Chakraborty” and called the situation unfortunate as the tragedy turned into a "media circus".

Vidya Balan wrote on X, “It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn't it supposed to be 'innocent until proven guilty', or is it now 'guilty until proven innocent'!? [sic].”

Dia Mirza questions Rhea's bail rejection After Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail after being denied many times, Dia Mirza, the Femina Miss India Asia Pacific 2000 and Bollywood actress, had said that it was disturbing to know that Rhea was denied bail repeatedly given the fact that peddlers of hard drugs are released within a fortnight while Rhea was not given bail even though “no drugs were found on her.”