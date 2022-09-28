How variable pay cuts could impact Indian IT companies2 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 01:58 PM IST
- India’s IT industry has been in the news recently for re-evaluating employee cost
Listen to this article
India’s IT industry has been in the news recently for re-evaluating employee cost. For e.g., the bonus cuts announced by Wipro and Infosys, setting aside of anniversary wage revision for laterals at TCS, and layoffs at HCL Tech (300 employees on the Microsoft project). The company have been trying to improve cost efficiency by reducing annual hikes, variable payouts.