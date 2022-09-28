How variable pay cuts could impact Indian IT companies

The Nifty IT Index is down 30% CY22 YTD on revenue growth, led by a weak macroeconomic narrative. Even as these concerns are yet to hit top line of India’s IT services firms (likely FY24 phenomenon; June 2022 results had no impact, and Elara expects September to see continued growth momentum), investors have started to consider the possibility of operating margin, and thereby EPS surprise and the brokerage house sees less probability in the near term.