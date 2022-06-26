How can you go to Canada as a immigrant, worker or student? Check eligibility

According to the Government of Canada, the country has an online tool called 'Come to Canada' which helps foreign nationals to find out if they are eligible to apply as immigrants, visitors, workers, or students in Canada
Canada has emerged as one of the top destinations for immigration for Indians. Thousands of Indians apply for a visa every year to get admission or a job in Canada. The western country has also welcomed citizens from other countries due to its low population and high jobless rates.
Here's brief information about how you can study or do a job in Canada:
According to the Government of Canada, the country has an online tool called 'Come to Canada' which helps foreign nationals to find out if they are eligible to apply as immigrants, visitors, workers, or students in Canada.
However, the tool is for reference purposes only and no immigration decision will be made based on the answers. If one wants to apply only then an immigration officer will consider the application.
Each immigration program has different application and eligibility requirements. The questions that would be asked would be related to: "nationality, age, language ability, family members, education, work experience, income/net worth, details on job offers".
Requirement for becoming a Canadian citizen:
To become a Canadian citizen the person should have:
lived in Canada for 3 out of the last 5 years.
Have filed taxes and pass a test on your rights, responsibilities, and knowledge of Canada
Prove language skills.
Can someone become a Canadian citizen if he/she marries a Canadian?
No. Marrying a Canadian citizen doesn’t give you citizenship.
If you want to become a Canadian citizen, one must follow the same steps as everyone else. There isn’t a special process for spouses of Canadian citizens.
Language requirements when applying for Canadian citizenship:
A person between 18 and 54 needs to meet the Canadian Language Benchmarks Level 4 (CLB 4) or higher in speaking and listening. To become a Canadian citizen, one needs to show that they have adequate knowledge of English or French by providing, with your citizenship application, proof that you can speak and listen in English or French at CLB/NCLC 4 level or higher.
Key documents required to meet the citizenship language requirement:
One can send one of a number of different documents to show that you meet the language requirement, including:
the results of an IRCC-approved third-party test
proof from certain government-funded language training programs
proof of completion of secondary or post-secondary education in English or French, in Canada or abroad
acceptable language proof tool (wizard)
Study permit in Canada:
One can apply for a study permit before coming to Canada. The applicant must have a letter of acceptance from a designated learning institution in Canada before they apply.
