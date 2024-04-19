How Canadian gun smugglers pulled off the biggest gold heist in years

Some of the details of the investigation verge on the comical. One of the suspects, Simran Preet Panesar, was working with Air Canada during the investigation and gave the police a tour of the facilities. The officers became suspicious because Panesar was unusually stressed out during the tour, said Duraiappah, the police chief. Soon after, the officers realized he was one of the people at the warehouse who would have handled the fake waybill, or had the capacity and means to get the proper codes to make the waybill seem legitimate. Their suspicions grew when police learned that Panesar was quitting his job later that summer. He has since disappeared.