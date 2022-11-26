How Carla Harris became one of the most powerful Black women on Wall Street

Ms. Harris, 60, overcame enough hurdles over more than three decades to become one of the most senior Black women in finance. Now she wants others to follow in her path. “If you’re a boomer like me, it was no strange thing to be the first, or to be the only one in the room," Ms. Harris said. “My thing was, if I can go there and be really good, then I won’t be the only one that’s in the room."