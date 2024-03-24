News
How celebrity brands finally reach the point of sale
Summary
- While some celebrity-backed brands have picked up pace in recent times, beauty and apparel platforms alike have been struggling with rising cost of acquiring customers in a market inundated with new-age brands
You can start a business, but can you keep it going, even scale up? Nay seems to be the answer for several movie actors and sports personalities who launched their own brands and ended up selling stakes to bigger giants.
