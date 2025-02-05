How Chaayos founder Nitin Saluja became millionaire chai wala: ‘Worked from 8 am till 11 pm, cleaned tables’

Nitin Saluja, the co-founder of Chaayos, appeared in a podcast with actor Chitrangada Singh, where he described his journey from the launch of a store to building up millionaire chai wala empire. Describing the hurdles he came across he said that he initially worked as the store manager for a year and even cleaned tables to understand the core of the business.

“I ran the store as the store manager, the order taker, the inventory manager, everything that is done by a store manager," Nitin Saluja can be heard saying in the 34-minute 10-second video of The Rockford Circle Season 2.

He added, "I did that from 8:00 am till 11:00 pm….for a year and that's how I learned the business." He further informed that he used to talk to customers and take orders which helped him understand customers delight and frustration.

The ground level experience taught him management skills. It was through customer engagement he learnt that not every chai drinker is a potential customer.

“Only if my daughter (or the team’s children) can eat something at Chaayos everyday, only then we can serve it in the store,” Nitin Saluja said.

Detailing the path to 2051 crore business, Nitin Saluja said that he personally cleaned tables to ensure a clean and fresh environment for customers. Chaayos co-founder said he learnt “how to literally-nicely clean tables for a cafe to smell really nice.”

Although it is a dream of many to get a job in the US but Nitin Saluja left his US job to launch a startup business called Chaayos. He used a portion of his savings to setup first café in Gurugram in 2012. Nitin and his wife had come up with the idea of starting a chai business for which he quit his job and moved back to India. To his surprise, his father did not seem settled with his son's decision, but Nitin was determined to make it a success story.

