How China’s Aggressive Sea Tactics Look From the Deck of an Opposing Ship

ABOARD THE BRP CABRA—A large fleet of Chinese ships surrounded the Philippine convoy, drawing so close at times that the crew could see each other’s faces.

They wove between the four Philippine vessels, trying to force them apart. At one point, two Chinese coast guard ships flanked one of the small Philippine boats and blasted it with water cannons from both sides, shattering three panes of its windshield and injuring personnel on board. In the hourslong encounter, two small collisions occurred between the Chinese and Philippine vessels.

The Wall Street Journal witnessed much of the confrontation from the deck of the BRP Cabra, one of two Philippine coast guard ships present. Their mission was to escort two small wooden boats laden with supplies that needed to be delivered to Second Thomas Shoal, a reef where Manila maintains a small military outpost.

Since last year, these resupply missions have become increasingly dangerous for the Philippines. Vessels from China—which also claims Second Thomas Shoal, as it does much of the South China Sea—routinely shadow, intimidate and try to block Philippine ships with ever more aggressive tactics. The Philippines says Chinese vessels have used water cannons, a military-grade laser and a long-range acoustic device, damaging boats and endangering personnel.

“It’s really unpredictable what they will do, but what we know is 100% of the time, they are always there," Coast Guard Ensign Bernadette Soriano Addun, the Cabra’s deck and gunnery officer, said of the Chinese boats that await them on the water. “So yes, it’s scary."

On the March 5 mission, five of the 23 Chinese vessels present belonged to China’s coast guard; the rest were China-flagged fishing boats that act as a maritime militia. All the Chinese boats were many times the size of the two Philippine supply boats.

Only one of the supply boats could deliver its cargo. The other, hit by high-pressure water cannons, had to turn around.

This was the first time the Philippines had invited foreign journalists to join one of these missions, which take place about twice a month. Manila has assumed a more assertive posture against Beijing’s claims since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.took office in 2022, making a point of documenting and publicizing China’s actions. He has also strengthened security ties with the U.S., a treaty ally, as well as with the European Union, Japan, Australia and India.

Washington has repeatedly pledged that its mutual defense treaty with Manila would cover an armed attack on Philippine public vessels or armed forces anywhere in the South China Sea. After Tuesday’s incident, a State Department spokesman said the U.S. stands with its ally and condemned what he called China’s “repeated obstruction of Philippine vessels’ exercise of high seas freedom of navigation and its disruption of supply lines to this longstanding outpost."

China’s coast guard said it took action to curtail what it called the Philippine vessels’ intrusion into the waters around Second Thomas Shoal. It said that despite numerous warnings, one of the Philippine coast guard vessels made an “unprofessional and hazardous approach, and purposefully engaged in a mild collision" with a Chinese coast guard ship.

Over the past decade, China has, bit by bit, expanded its control over the South China Sea. It built up artificial islands atop remote reefs and atolls, transforming them into military bases equipped with missiles, radar systems and airstrips. It deploys navy, coast guard and militia fleets to push back against smaller neighbors who contest its claims, using large fleets of bigger vessels—just as it did during Tuesday’s mission.

An international tribunal in The Hague ruled in 2016 that China’s claims have no legal basis, but China rejected the ruling.

Second Thomas Shoal is the lynchpin in Manila’s effort to hold the line on its claims in the South China Sea. In 1999, the Philippines deliberately ran aground a WWII-era warship, the BRP Sierra Madre, there to stake its claim, and ever since it has kept a unit of marines garrisoned there to protect it. Resupply missions like the one on Tuesday bring them essentials and occasionally rotate the crew.

But now, after 25 years, the Sierra Madre is rusty and falling apart. China has accused the Philippines of using these missions to ferry construction materials to the Sierra Madre, claiming the marines are building a more permanent base. China has said it allows delivery of things like food and fuel on humanitarian grounds, but won’t accept any Filipino activities beyond that.

The Philippines has previously said it has the right to repair the dilapidated ship.

Ensign Addun, the deck officer, said the supply boats mostly haul food like fresh meat, bags of rice and instant noodles, as well as clean water and fuel. They also sometimes carry materials needed for repairs, she said, like tubes to maintain the plumbing.

She said her first such mission last year was a wake-up call. She remembers watching Chinese boats approach and being shocked by their size and numbers. By now, she and the crew know the Chinese playbook, but it doesn’t make them any less concerned that something could go wrong.

The tensions at sea are palpable. About six hours after the two Philippine coast guard ships set off from Buliluyan Port on the island of Palawan on Monday, a Chinese navy helicopter circled over them several times—the first clear sign they’d been spotted. As the convoy moved along, a Chinese navy warship appeared in the distance.

Around 2:30 a.m., the coast guard ships reached a rendezvous point near a tiny reef called Sabina Shoal, where they were met by the two supply boats, Unaizah May 1 and 4, which had set sail from a port further north. As soon as the convoy ventured west of the shoal, the Chinese fleet began trailing them.

As the Philippine ships approached Second Thomas Shoal, about 13 nautical miles away, the Chinese swooped in and tried to stop the convoy. Four sailors rushed to the front of the Cabra and manned their positions: two on each side of the bow. Each pair hoisted up a cluster of foam buoys called running fenders, ready to hang them off the side of the boat to shield it from collision.

Just after 6 a.m. the Chinese boats had the Cabra surrounded on all sides, taking turns cutting in front of the vessel as it idled on the water. One Chinese coast guard ship performed what the Philippines called a “very close dangerous maneuver," passing just 20 yards away. Less than 15 minutes later, a short distance away, another Chinese coast guard ship grazed the side of the Philippine coast guard’s second ship, the BRP Sindangan.

Meanwhile, the larger of the two supply boats had been successfully separated from its escorts and surrounded. By a little after 8 a.m., it was being pursued by two Chinese coast guard ships, their water cannons already blasting as they raced toward it.

Roughly 30 minutes later, crew aboard the battered supply boat had radioed for help. Water poured in when their windshield was shattered. Philippine medics rushed over on a small rubber dinghy, finding four people had sustained minor injuries. Within an hour, the supply boat decided to abort its mission and return.

The other made it through to deliver its supplies.

“You can look at this as a half-full or a half-empty glass," said Jay Tarriela, spokesman for the Philippine coast guard. But the fact that even a single boat managed to make it past the Chinese fleet, he said, made it “a very successful mission."

