How China’s Aggressive Sea Tactics Look From the Deck of an Opposing Ship
Feliz Solomon , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 06 Mar 2024, 05:06 PM IST
SummaryThe Wall Street Journal witnessed much of the hourslong confrontation in the South China Sea from a Philippine coast guard vessel.
ABOARD THE BRP CABRA—A large fleet of Chinese ships surrounded the Philippine convoy, drawing so close at times that the crew could see each other’s faces.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less