Selena Gomez, the famous American singer, recently announced her engagement to Benny Blanco after which all eyes are on glued onto the gifted diamond ring. A diamond expert provided some intriguing details about the piece of jewellery that is making headlines. According to the expert, the 4-carat marquise-cut diamond ring is unique in its appeal as it is likely that it includes a personal touch from her fiancé.

"Selena's exquisite sparkler showcases a stunning 4-carat marquise-cut diamond, a true symbol of elegance and luxury. Its elongated shape holds special meaning for Selena, as it subtly alludes to the lyrics from her song 'Good for You', a personal touch from Benny,” yahoo!news quoted UK retailer at Steven Stone, Maxwell Stone, as saying.

Notably, the song released in 2015 based on 32-year-old singer's second studio album Revival, has the lyrics, “I'm on my 14 carats / I'm 14 carat” and “I'm on my marquise diamonds / I'm a marquise diamond.”

Estimating an eye-watering price for the masterpiece, Maxwell Stone said the ring is made with “meticulously crafted facets” and is an example of “exceptional brilliance.” Suggesting that the centre stone complimented by diamond-encrusted shoulders, he said, "Given its exceptional beauty and craftsmanship, Selena's ring is likely to be worth around $200,000 (£157k).”

Also Read | Selena Gomez joins youngest billionaires club with $1.3 billion net worth

He explained that marquise-cut diamonds are less common than the more traditional round or cushion cuts, which are highly coveted by those with a taste for individuality and distinction. He further informed that Coleen Rooney received a 10 carat diamond engagement ring that was worth $400,000 (£314k) from her partner Wayne for her 21st birthday.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Weighs Sale of Cosmetics Brand Valued at $2 Billion