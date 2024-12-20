Damascus is embracing Christmas with renewed spirit following Bashar Al-Assad's ouster. Residents are optimistic about the festive season, despite modest decorations. The atmosphere is lively, filled with lights and joy, as shopkeepers prepare for celebrations, optimistic about the coming year.

This year’s festive mood is a cut above, the news outlet quoted Carol al-Sahhaf as saying, despite decorations being modest than last year.

Biblical Street named Straight, alternatively al-Mustaqeem or Straight Street, is well lit with Christmas decorations. The city is embracing Christmas with renewed spirit, the atmosphere is lively, filled with lights and joy, as shopkeepers prepare for celebrations, hoping for peace and dignity in the coming year.

Celebrations in full swing in the capital city Let's have a closer look at how Damascus is preparing for Christmas this time after Bashar Assad's ouster. According to Al Jazeera's report, lights adorn trees, cafes, restaurants, shops and homes of Bab Sharqi neighbourhood that are bustling with energy till the Eastern Gate of the ancient Old City.

As green, white and black Free Syria flag find their place in the decorations, newfound enthusiasm lifts the spirit of the people during this festive occasion. The well-lit and adorned alleyways around Straight Street beautifully resonate with the feelings of the people this time.

After Bashar Al-Assad fled the country on December 8, Syrians celebrated the end of more than 50 years of brutal rule and the fall of the al-Assad family. "I expect the festivities to return to their full vibrancy in the coming days," Al Jazeera quoted 29-year-old bakery owner named Olga al-Muuti as saying.

She added, “After 14 years of war, I hope the coming year brings us peace, love, and the chance to live with dignity."

Another resident named Rawad Diop, wo is 42-years-old said, “Alongside Christmas celebrations, I see smiles on people’s faces that I hadn’t seen before," adding that he is very happy and is optimistic for the future.