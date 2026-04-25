How Delhi Police helped Lungi Ngidi to reach hospital in less than 15 minutes after serious head injury in IPL 2026?

Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi was rushed to the hospital in less than 15 minutes (11 minutes to be precise) on Saturday after the Delhi Police arranged a Green Corridor for the South African. The whole need for Ngidi to be transfered to the hospital was needed on an emergency basis after the Delhi Capitals fast bowler suffered a serious head injury while attempting a catch in a game against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The impact of the incident was such that Ngidi remained motionless after hitting the ground despite calls from the team's medical team. With an ambulance in place, the tall South African was fitted with a neck brace before being stretchered into the ambulance and rushed to the BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Rajendra Nagar in New Delhi.

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As soon as the emergency unfolded, the Delhi Police quickly jumped into action to ensure there is no delay in treatment. “Upon contacting the match organisers, it was learnt that the injured player needed urgent medical attention. ACP Traffic Sanjay Singh coordinated with the Police Control Room and directed the creation of a Green Corridor," a senior officer was quoted as saying by India Today.

It must be noted that the incident happened at 5:53 PM IST and its the peak-hour traffic in the National Capital. The ambulance was able to reach the hospital in exactly 11 minutes from the time it left the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

How Lungi Ngidi got injured? The incident took place in the second over of the Punjab Kings' innings in the chase of 265. Ngidi was trying to pouch a mishit from Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya off Axar Patel on the third ball of the over, but he grossly misjudged the travel path of the ball, which went past his outstretched right hand while he was airborne.

As a result, the Proteas player landed on his back and the back side of his head went bang on the ground, leaving him in considerable pain. He immediately covered his head, trying to recover from the fall, even as the on-field medical staff rushed to Ngidi with a stretcher.

Later, Delhi Capitals owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi was caught on camera visiting the stadium along with his medical staff to check on Ngidi.

Lungi Ngidi ‘stable’, to be discharged soon Meanwhile, Ngidi is currently stable and will be discharged from the hospital soon. The news was confirmed by the organisers on social media. “Lungi Ngidi of Delhi Capitals hit his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch during his team's match against Punjab Kings,” IPL said on X.