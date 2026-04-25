How Delhi Police helped Lungi Ngidi to reach hospital in less than 15 minutes after serious head injury in IPL 2026?

Delhi Capitals pacer Lungi Ngidi was rushed to the hospital in less than 15 minutes (11 minutes to be precise) on Saturday after the Delhi Police arranged a Green Corridor for the South African. The whole need for Ngidi to be transfered to the hospital was needed on an emergency basis after the Delhi Capitals fast bowler suffered a serious head injury while attempting a catch in a game against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The impact of the incident was such that Ngidi remained motionless after hitting the ground despite calls from the team's medical team. With an ambulance in place, the tall South African was fitted with a neck brace before being stretchered into the ambulance and rushed to the BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital in Rajendra Nagar in New Delhi.

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Also Read | WATCH: Lungi Ngidi leaves DC vs PBKS clash midway in an ambulance in IPL 2026

As soon as the emergency unfolded, the Delhi Police quickly jumped into action to ensure there is no delay in treatment. “Upon contacting the match organisers, it was learnt that the injured player needed urgent medical attention. ACP Traffic Sanjay Singh coordinated with the Police Control Room and directed the creation of a Green Corridor," a senior officer was quoted as saying by India Today.

It must be noted that the incident happened at 5:53 PM IST and its the peak-hour traffic in the National Capital. The ambulance was able to reach the hospital in exactly 11 minutes from the time it left the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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How Lungi Ngidi got injured? The incident took place in the second over of the Punjab Kings' innings in the chase of 265. Ngidi was trying to pouch a mishit from Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya off Axar Patel on the third ball of the over, but he grossly misjudged the travel path of the ball, which went past his outstretched right hand while he was airborne.

As a result, the Proteas player landed on his back and the back side of his head went bang on the ground, leaving him in considerable pain. He immediately covered his head, trying to recover from the fall, even as the on-field medical staff rushed to Ngidi with a stretcher.

Later, Delhi Capitals owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi was caught on camera visiting the stadium along with his medical staff to check on Ngidi.

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Lungi Ngidi ‘stable’, to be discharged soon Meanwhile, Ngidi is currently stable and will be discharged from the hospital soon. The news was confirmed by the organisers on social media. “Lungi Ngidi of Delhi Capitals hit his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch during his team's match against Punjab Kings,” IPL said on X.

"He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain. Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital. Vipraj Nigam is on the field as a concussion substitute," it added. A CT scan on Ngidi has also come out normal and he is currently being evaluated by a neurosurgeon, a source said. "If all parameters remain normal, he is likely to be discharged soon," the source told PTI.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in