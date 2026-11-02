How did 2010 agreement land Ram Gopal Varma in ₹29 crore legal case, and why has Eclatant Films warned OTT platforms

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has received a legal notice from production house Eclatant Films Private Limited, which has demanded ₹29.67 crore over an agreement signed in 2010. The dispute could also affect the filmmaker's business dealings across the film industry, with the production house reportedly cautioning producers, distributors and OTT platforms against entering into agreements with him or acquiring rights to films associated with him.

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According to The Indian Express, Eclatant Films sent the legal notice on October 15, asking Varma to clear the outstanding amount by October 30. The total includes the pending principal amount along with ₹11.38 crore in interest. The filmmaker has not issued any public statement on the matter so far.

Why is Ram Gopal Varma facing a ₹ 29.67 crore demand? The dispute stems from an agreement signed between Ram Gopal Varma and Eclatant Films on April 10, 2010. The agreement was reportedly upheld by the Bombay High Court on April 17, 2013.

According to the production house, the contract required Varma to secure its written No Objection Certificate (NOC) before taking up certain film-related projects. These provisions reportedly covered his involvement as a producer, director, writer or co-producer in films falling under the agreement.

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Eclatant Films has alleged that the filmmaker failed to comply with the contractual conditions. It has now sought ₹29.67 crore in outstanding dues, which includes the principal amount and accumulated interest.

Production house warns producers and OTT platforms The legal notice reportedly extends beyond the filmmaker, with Eclatant Films approaching other stakeholders in the entertainment industry as well.

As reported by trade publications, including Complete Cinema, the production house has cautioned producers, distributors, broadcasters and OTT platforms against entering into commercial arrangements involving Varma. The warning reportedly covers acquiring, streaming or commercially exploiting films associated with the filmmaker.

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Eclatant Films has also indicated that it could exercise its contractual lien if Varma fails to clear the outstanding dues. This could involve seeking claims over the rights, shares, financial interests, and earnings generated by films covered under the 2010 agreement.

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What are Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming films? Meanwhile, Ram Gopal Varma is gearing up for his next directorial venture, Police Company, featuring Harshvardhan Rane in the lead role. The crime drama is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 4, 2027.

Based on real-life events and characters, the film explores the circumstances surrounding the killing of around 300 gangsters.

The project also features Fardeen Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla, Makarand Deshpande and Ashwini Kalsekar in key roles. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and RGV have backed the film as producers. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series.

Varma is also associated with Police Station Mein Bhoot, which stars Manoj Bajpayee. The project will bring the filmmaker and actor together for the first time since Sarkar 3.

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