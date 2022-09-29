Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / How did Queen Elizabeth die? Her death certificate says this

How did Queen Elizabeth die? Her death certificate says this

Queen Elizabeth died on 8 September
1 min read . 07:32 PM ISTLivemint

  • Queen Elizabeth passed away on 8 September. Her death certificate has been released now

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Queen Elizabeth’s death certificate was released on Thursday by the National Records of Scotland. According to her death certificate, Queen Elizabeth II died of "old age" on 8 September. The certificate records her time of death as 3.10 pm (1410 GMT).

The 96-year-old monarch died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland around three-and-a-half hours before the news was announced to the world.

Hours before the Queen died, the Buckingham Palace released a statement, saying that the doctors were concerned about the Queen's health. The statement mentioned that Queen Elizabeth would remain under medical supervision.

Queen Elizabeth's death was officially announced at 6.30 pm. While the cause of Queen Elizabeth's death wasn't publically announced at that time, her death certificate mentioned that she died due to her old age.

She had carried out her last official duty, appointing Liz Truss as prime minister, just two days earlier.

