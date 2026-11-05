Speaking a thousand pictures: How GenAI is changing the business of art

Bengaluru: In 1935, the German philosopher and cultural critic Walter Benjamin posed a question about art in an age of rapidly advancing technology. In his essay The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction, he argued that even the most perfect reproduction of an artwork lacked something fundamental: its unique presence in time and space, the history it had accumulated and the authenticity that set it apart from a copy.
Bengaluru: In 1935, the German philosopher and cultural critic Walter Benjamin posed a question about art in an age of rapidly advancing technology. In his essay The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction, he argued that even the most perfect reproduction of an artwork lacked something fundamental: its unique presence in time and space, the history it had accumulated and the authenticity that set it apart from a copy.
Benjamin called this quality the artwork’s “aura”. That aura began to wither, he argued, as photography and film made it possible to reproduce and circulate images on an unprecedented scale.
Benjamin called this quality the artwork’s “aura”. That aura began to wither, he argued, as photography and film made it possible to reproduce and circulate images on an unprecedented scale.
Nearly a century later, generative artificial intelligence has brought the argument into sharper focus. Technology no longer just reproduces an image that already exists, but can create new ones in seconds, drawing on patterns learned from vast quantities of existing work. The result may be visually convincing, but the person behind it, the process that produced it and the origins of its constituent ideas can be difficult to establish.
For artists, that uncertainty is beginning to change what it means to make a work, sell it and establish that it is their own.
“I’ve had people actually comment that my paintings are AI generated,” says Mumbai-based realism artist Shambhavi Upadhyaya, describing the scrutiny her work faces on social media. Even in person, she has noticed people zooming in on photographs of her paintings, looking for the texture of the canvas or the grain of the wood, almost as if searching for proof that a human hand was involved.
The scrutiny has changed the way Upadhyaya works, too. Documenting her process has become an essential part of painting. She photographs and films her work at different stages, taking close-ups and saving daily progress shots in a separate folder for every commissioned painting.
After each studio session, which can last three to seven hours, the artist captures the latest state of the canvas. “I realised that this can come in handy if you want to provide evidence to someone that this is all authentic,” says Upadhyaya.
It is a small but telling shift. As artificial intelligence complicates how art is made, sold and valued, artists are left to find their place in a market being reshaped by the technology.
The pressure
The size of India’s art auction market more than tripled between 2020 and 2025, rising from about ₹700 crore to more than ₹2,400 crore, according to an earlier report by Mint. The growth has brought more buyers and a wider ecosystem of galleries and cultural institutions into the market.
But while AI is opening up new ways to sell images and allowing businesses to produce visual content faster and, in some cases, more cheaply, the disruption is playing out differently across the industry. In commercial illustration, animation and advertising, the immediate pressure is on commissions, pricing and production cost and time. In fine art, the concern is whether an artist’s work can be fed to AI and reproduced.
For illustrators, for instance, the change is already visible in the briefs coming their way. Rajyasree Sarkar, an illustrator who works on books, says she has noticed a decline in commissioning enquiries despite her growing audience and improving portfolio. She has also seen companies use AI-generated illustrations for personalised children's books, in which characters are customised to resemble the child.
“I think that the entire industry of commissioning an artist for a book has gone down a bit,” says Sarkar.
On one occasion, a client approached her to work on a book but wanted her to only contribute ideas rather than create the illustrations herself. The client’s existing books had been generated entirely using AI, and it wanted the new project to follow the same approach. Sarkar turned down the assignment.
Small-brand commissions have also been impacted for Bengaluru-based illustrator Vijaya Aswani. “When it came to branding work for smaller businesses, they often wanted something that looked attractive rather than a very specific aesthetic. It started to feel risky, with AI coming in, and I eventually pivoted towards teaching.”
The pressure is not limited to fewer commissions. Almost all of a dozen artists that Mint spoke with said clients are increasingly using AI tools themselves to develop visual references before approaching artists, changing expectations about what the final work should look like and how much it should cost.
Illustrator Aanchal Gupta says this can create a mismatch between the reference and what an artist can realistically produce by hand.
Pricing has become harder, too. Gupta says she sometimes loses projects because clients consider her fees high relative to what they believe AI can produce. But, she says, the quality and labour involved in her work still justify the price, even when clients have become accustomed to the speed and convenience of AI-generated images.
Changing economics
While illustrators grapple with the impact on commissions, animation and advertising companies are using AI to change the economics of production. Rudresh Upadhyaya, chief executive of AI-led filmmaking company Vinc, says the technology has sharply reduced the time and cost involved in delivering complex animation work. “We’ve been able to deliver a huge batch of shots that were previously quoted as one year of work in just six weeks, with review and revisions,” he says. The cost was about 35% lower, he adds.
The shift is also changing the skills companies look for. The Vinc chief says the industry is placing greater emphasis on creative direction, storytelling and judgement, rather than execution alone. Directors, editors and storytellers who can make strong creative choices are becoming more valuable, while roles focused primarily on carrying out instructions face greater pressure.
A similar change is visible in advertising. Akhil Nair, co-founder and chief executive of BigTrunk Communications, says AI allows teams to explore multiple creative directions before committing to expensive production work.
“Earlier, exploring five different visual directions could mean five rounds of design work, time from multiple specialists and additional production costs,” says Nair. Teams can now use AI to visualise concepts and create rough storyboards before deciding which ideas merit investment.
For agencies, this can mean faster iteration and lower costs during the early stages of a campaign. But for artists and production professionals, it also raises a question about how much paid work will remain when clients can generate preliminary concepts themselves.
A growing number of online businesses are selling AI-generated images as wall art, offering customers digital designs and printed versions of images created using generative tools.
Some also sell AI-generated digital art linked to non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. An NFT is a unique token recorded on a blockchain that can represent a digital artwork or a claim to a particular edition. It can provide a record of a token’s ownership and transaction history, but does not, by itself, establish who created the image or whether its underlying copyright is valid.
Adapting to an AI-altered market
When Bengaluru-based artist Isha Praneeth submitted her artwork to a gallery that hosts online exhibitions, she encountered an unusual step in the selection process: an AI test. She submitted her work, and the gallery ran checks to determine whether it had been generated using artificial intelligence. An email later confirmed that her work had been approved. The gallery did not respond to questions about its screening process.
As AI-generated images become increasingly difficult to distinguish from human-made work, galleries and collectors are beginning to pay closer attention to an artwork’s provenance, or the record of its origins and ownership. For galleries, this could mean more scrutiny before accepting works, additional documentation requirements and, eventually, greater use of technology to establish authenticity. For artists, it adds another layer of work to an already competitive business.
Vikram Bachhawat, director of Aakriti Art Gallery in Kolkata, says he asks artists for sketches, studies or photographs taken in the studio, where available. The gallery does not insist on time-lapse videos or detailed records from every artist, but he believes such material will become increasingly important. “I think ‘proof of creation’ will sit next to the certificate of authenticity more often. A certificate says who made it. Process notes or studio photos say how.”
Collectors, particularly younger buyers and those interested in contemporary art, have also begun asking whether a work is entirely human-made. Such questions are not yet central to most purchases, Bachhawat says, but they are coming up more frequently.
Mohit Gupta, creative director at Jaipur-based Mukesh Art Gallery, similarly sees value in preserving an artwork's history from the moment it is created. Progress photographs, sketches and an artist's account of the process could accompany the certificate of authenticity, he says, although none would conclusively establish authorship on its own. “I would also want the process to be practical. An artist should not have to become a full-time record keeper to establish confidence in their work,” he adds.
Mehta Art Gallery in Varanasi is also considering strengthening its documentation process and exploring digital signatures, metadata and secure digital provenance to establish an artwork's origins. But technology can only go so far, says founder Amit Kumar. “The artist's original concept, vision and physical execution remain central to determining what makes a work their own,” he explains.
The shift has implications for buyers, too. Art collector Rajeev Kapoor says he looks at the materials, craftsmanship and even imperfections of a piece, as these reveal something about how it came into being.
“AI can certainly create impressive images, and I see it as a useful tool for exploring ideas. But creating an image and bringing an artwork into the physical world are two different experiences,” Kapoor says.
Documenting the brushstroke
Artists themselves are adopting small but deliberate measures to establish ownership of their work online. Like Shambhavi Upadhyaya, who photographs her paintings at different stages to maintain a record of their progress, illustrators are finding ways to make their work harder to appropriate and easier to identify.
Aanchal Gupta, for instance, avoids making her videos downloadable or available as templates and adds her credentials within the video or image. Upadhyaya, meanwhile, makes sure her hand-painted signature is visible whenever she uploads her work online.
Aswani also feels the need to put her process out there, especially for people who don't know her work. “Even after 11 years, I'm feeling this insecurity at a stage when I thought I would be much more comfortable in my career,” she says.
These measures may help establish provenance or make unattributed copying more difficult, but they cannot guarantee protection against AI systems using publicly available images. For now, artists and galleries are building a patchwork of safeguards: process photographs, sketches, signatures, metadata and closer scrutiny of an artwork's origins.
For wildlife artist and visual designer Sudarshan Shaw, the threat of AI borrowing from an artist’s work is not hypothetical. Another artist took elements from his painting Nine Tigers and used AI to turn the elements into a video. The result was polished enough to attract attention.
Shaw says he could not speak to the woman’s intentions, but worried about the precedent such cases could set. “People will again try taking from other people’s artwork and eventually this will become a trend, which is not a good thing,” he said.
Who gets to claim the art?
The copyright question begins before an AI-generated image is even created: with the artworks used to train the model. Copying and storing an artist’s work brings the reproduction within the ambit of India’s Copyright Act, says Salman Waris, head of the tech, media and telecom and intellectual property practice at law firm TechLegis. “So, it is infringement unless an exception applies,” he says.
In July, the Delhi High Court, in the ANI Media v OpenAI case, held that OpenAI’s use of copyrighted news articles to train its models fell within Section 52(1)(a) of the Copyright Act, which covers certain forms of fair dealing, including private or personal use and research. The court found that the training use met the statutory tests for fair dealing and did not amount to infringement. “That ruling is interim and by a single judge, and the trial is pending, so an artist’s protection today is uncertain and weak at the interim stage,” says Waris.
The lawyer says the key distinction is between training a model on copyrighted material and reproducing that material in its outputs. The distinction is particularly important for artists whose visual styles are being imitated. Copyright protects the expression of an idea, not the idea itself. A painting generated in a style similar to that of a particular artist may therefore be difficult to challenge on copyright grounds. But if the image reproduces substantial protected elements of an existing work, the artist may have a stronger claim. As Waris explains, the case would depend on whether the artist can establish substantial reproduction and link it to the model’s internal mechanism.
There is another question: who owns an image created using AI? Section 2(d)(vi) of the Copyright Act defines the author of a computer-generated work as “the person who causes the work to be created”. Legal experts say the absence of a human hand at the final stage does not automatically rule out copyright protection, but here, too, the extent of human involvement matters.
An artist who uses AI for minor edits to an original painting has a stronger claim to authorship. Where AI plays a larger role, the claim depends on the extent to which the artist directed, selected and shaped the result. If AI generates almost the entire image, the question becomes whether the artist’s contribution genuinely led that particular work to be created.
Waris also notes that a paper by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal trade proposes a mandatory licence under which AI developers must pay statutory royalties, collected through a central body, as a percentage of revenue. “That would give artists payment but no right to say no, and it is only a proposal. So, as per the current Delhi High Court interpretation, training is allowed provided it does not lead to memorisation and verbatim reproduction,” he says.
The commercial use of AI imagery is also attracting greater scrutiny. In September, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) issued guidelines requiring advertisers to label synthetically generated content when its undisclosed use could materially mislead consumers. The guidelines also prohibit certain misleading uses, including unauthorised use of copyrighted work or a person’s likeness. They are due to take effect three months after publication.
For now, artists are learning to live with a strange new reality: they know their work can be taken, imitated and reproduced by AI, but not quite how to protect it. The machines are learning to make art; the people who created it are trying to figure out how to defend it.
“College students come to me and ask if there is still scope for artists. Honestly, I don't know what to tell them,” says Aswani.