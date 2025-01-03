An elderly woman with Alzheimer's disease went missing on 2 November, 2020. The mystery reported from Belgium' Andenne could not be resolved for two years until Google Street view image finally provided leads.

The woman named Paulette Landrieux, who lived with her husband in Andenne vanished on one fine day in November when her husband was caught amid household chores. Paulette's husband identified as Marcel Taret was the sole caregiver, who looked after his wife 24 hours. Paulette's condition was so severe that she found it difficult to remember when to eat or take her medicines.

Explaining the case, podcaster Mr Ballen said, “Paulette needed help remembering to eat or to take her medications on time.”

He added, "Sometimes she would just wander off without telling Marcel and he would have to go and corral her and bring her back home."

In the afternoon of the fateful day, Marcel Taret moved to the backyard garden of their home after setting his wife with some lunch. He had switched on the television, so that Paulette could watch her favourite programme. This was the last time Marcel Taret saw his wife alive.

He assumed that he would complete the task and return in time before his wife would finish watching TV. But to his dismay, she was not there when he got back. He lost track of his wife for a few minutes while he was hanging washed clothes.

No trace of her could be found despite intensive search through the rooms. After navigating from room to room, Marcel desperately searched outside the house and knocked on some neighbours' doors to inquire about his wife's whereabouts.

Police search and rescue teams were also called in for assistance but to no avail. Even the search and rescue mission helicopter couldn't find any clue about where the woman went missing.

How Paulette' mystery was solved? The mystery was accidentally solved two years later after one of Marcel's neighbours noticed Google Streetview images and spotted Paulette. The image is from the day Paulette went missing, she can be seen walking across the street away from her home while her husband can be spotted on the extreme right, hanging up the laundry. Google Streetview car miraculously drove past the couple's home on that day.