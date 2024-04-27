How Hardika Shah of Kinara is creating social capital

Shah laughs easily, which is perhaps just as well as the founding of Kinara Capital coincided with a decade or so of turbulence for the small businesses Kinara Capital seeks to serve as well as the NBFC sector. It had been bookended by the slowing of credit growth in the aftermath of the global financial crisis, periodic RBI-led concerns about lending by NBFCs in the aftermath of the collapse of IL&FS in 2018, and by RBI concerns about unsecured lending and the rapid growth of retail loans. Shah insists that RBI’s scrutiny has not directly affected Kinara, which has been profitable for almost a decade. Even ahead of the RBI’s recent moves, funding for fintechs and indeed startups generally had come down quite perceptibly. Fintech funding in India was $2 billion in 2023, less than a quarter of the $8.4 billion it was in 2021, according to Tracxn.