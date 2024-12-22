Ranveer Singh recently stepped into the business world, following the footsteps of his wife Deepika Padukone. actor and entrepreneur. Two years after Deepika Padukone launched her own self-care brand, the Padmaavat actor co-founded a protein food and supplements brand with Nikunj Biyani, in November this year.

Known as a powerhouse, the Bollywood actor debut in Hindi cinema with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010 and has since delivered many hits, including Bajirao Mastani, Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, among others.

Soon after the launch of protein food brand, the 39-year-old introduced the brand’s protein bar which claims to be India's first protein wafer bar. However, the product drew flak for being ‘unhealthy.’ Fitness and nutrition coach Shitija on her social media account ‘Fit Chef’ alleged that the brand is using hidden ingredients in the fitness treat that might be harmful for the body.

“It was being promoted by a massive Bollywood celebrity who looks so good that you just want to buy everything that he sells. But you do not buy everything that he sells,” the fitness coach warned her followers.

Describing the product as unhealthy, she asked the consumers to turn the product and check the ingredient list available on the backside.

Netizens were abuzz after this post went viral as one user stated, “Newsflash: He doesn’t eat them himself. It’s all a money grab.” Another user remarked, “Ranveer himself is unhealthy for society bhyi.” A third user wrote, “I wouldn’t touch any packaged processed food that claims to be healthy. All of them are sugar bombs.”

A fourth user commented, “Do some research their are healthy ones in market with good ingredients. Its a great snack if ur on diet or even bulking, bad ingredients are bad.” [sic] Calling the actor unhealthy, a user replied, “In case you didn’t know, Ranveer as a brand himself is pretty unhealthy.”