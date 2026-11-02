How ICAR's Aqua Village model is raising fish productivity in Meghalaya

New Delhi: An initiative to promote the culture of major carp fish species in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district appears set to emerge as a wider fisheries development model for India's Northeast region.
According to government data reviewed by Mint, carp production in Meghalaya has jumped from 1.5 tonnes per hectare in 2025 to 4 tonnes in 2026 under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR) Aqua Village Model promoting quality fish seed, formulated pelleted feeds and scientific stocking practices.