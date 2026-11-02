How ICAR's Aqua Village model is raising fish productivity in Meghalaya

New Delhi: An initiative to promote the culture of major carp fish species in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district appears set to emerge as a wider fisheries development model for India's Northeast region.
New Delhi: An initiative to promote the culture of major carp fish species in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district appears set to emerge as a wider fisheries development model for India's Northeast region.
According to government data reviewed by Mint, carp production in Meghalaya has jumped from 1.5 tonnes per hectare in 2025 to 4 tonnes in 2026 under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR) Aqua Village Model promoting quality fish seed, formulated pelleted feeds and scientific stocking practices.
According to government data reviewed by Mint, carp production in Meghalaya has jumped from 1.5 tonnes per hectare in 2025 to 4 tonnes in 2026 under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR) Aqua Village Model promoting quality fish seed, formulated pelleted feeds and scientific stocking practices.
"Aqua village represents the transformative potential of Indian agricultural research in addressing complex development challenges. Our focus is not just on enhancing productivity, but on building integrated, science-led livelihood systems that connect research with farmers, strengthen rural economies and create sustainable opportunities for communities," said M. L. Jat, secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) and Director General (DG) of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.
The Centre has pushed major carp varieties, including Amur common carp, Gonius and silver barb, with the aim of strengthening local fish production and encouraging sustainable aquaculture practices, according to two people aware of the development.
Broader priorities
The Aqua Village model also connects increased fish production with several broader development priorities such as nutritional security, livelihood diversification, women’s economic participation, efficient resource use and sustainable rural development.
In Meghalaya, where water is abundant but aquaculture productivity has traditionally remained limited, the science-led intervention is demonstrating how the same pond can deliver substantially more fish, better livelihood opportunities and a stronger foundation for rural entrepreneurship.
Implemented in Ri-Bhoi district in November 2025, the initiative combines scientific fish farming with integrated resource management and community participation. Roiland Mukhim, a woman farmer, has demonstrated improved fish farming productivity in her 1,000 square metre pond. "With better practices, we hope to reap rich harvest," she added.
One hectare equals 10,000 square metres.
Previously, her pond recorded a productivity of approximately 1.4 tonnes per hectare. Following a stocking density of 10,000 fish seeds per hectare and around 11 months of culture, the fish have attained an average weight of 450 g. She now anticipates a total harvest of 340–400 kg from the pond or around 3,400 kg-4,000 kg per hectare.
Enhancing production
Experts emphasized that the model aims not only to enhance fish production but also improve farmers’ income and livelihoods.
“Aqua Village is not merely about increasing fish production; it is about strengthening livelihoods, creating entrepreneurial opportunities for women and youth, and enhancing the resilience of tribal communities. It demonstrates how scientific innovation, integrated farming and local knowledge can come together to build a more sustainable and self-reliant Northeast. Based on its success we will replicate the model across Meghalaya and northeastern states," said Anupam Mishra, vice-chancellor, Central Agricultural University, Imphal that works in close collaboration with ICAR in advancing agricultural education, research and technology dissemination.
The Aqua Village model of pisciculture covers the entire value chain, from pond management and seed production to harvesting and value addition. It involves the polyculture of Indian major carps alongside species such as Amur common carp, Gonius and silver barb. So far, the model has catered primarily to local markets.
Building on the initiative’s early progress, the plan is now to expand activities to other districts of Meghalaya and, across the northeastern states to help meet the Sustainable Development Goals relating to poverty reduction, food security, gender equality, decent work and responsible production.
"ICAR is committed to taking such scalable, location-specific innovations beyond institutional boundaries and making them an integral part of India's vision for a climate-resilient, inclusive and self-reliant agricultural sector,” said Jat.