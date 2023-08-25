How India Pulled Off Its Frugal Moon Landing

How India Pulled Off Its Frugal Moon Landing5 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:32 PM IST
Indians are proudly noting that their country has landed on the moon for less than the cost of the average Hollywood space blockbuster
NEW DELHI—Surendra Pal, an engineer who worked at India’s space agency for four decades to build its satellite program, still remembers the early days of the country’s space efforts. A handful of engineers fresh out of college worked out of sheds with corrugated metal roofs on the outskirts of Bengaluru. There wasn’t a lot of equipment. But there were birds.