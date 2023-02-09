How is Adani-Hindenburg kerfuffle related to Madoff- the monster of Wall Street?

Since the release of the Hindenburg Research Report on 24 January, the past couple of weeks have been tempestuous for the Adani Group. The fallout from the report pushed the 2nd richest man in the world down to a struggle to remain in the top 20. Anyway, Adani's story has more to it than just the market context such as FPO (Follow-on public offering) call-off, short selling, exposure, downside, and there is yet another interesting fact lurking beneath the Adani- Hindenburg kerfuffle. A fact that will lead us to the largest Ponzi schemes ever and the man behind it- also called the ‘Monster of Wall Street’.

