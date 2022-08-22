Learning the language of a country you are travelling or moving to is one of the primary things one should do as it helps break barriers between two individuals of separate nations. If you are planning to move to Canada, permanently or temporarily, there are two languages that should be fluent in so that it’s easier to communicate with the people. That’s English and French. While English and French remain the most commonly spoken languages in Canada, the use of the latter language has slightly faded over time. The proportion of people in Canada speaking French fell from 22.2 per cent in 2016 to 21.4 per cent in 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}