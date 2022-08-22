Punjabi among most widely spoken languages in Canada: How language diversity has flourished2 min read . 09:27 PM IST
- Punjabi is among the widely spoken languages in Canada. Read on to know how language diversity has flourished in the country
Learning the language of a country you are travelling or moving to is one of the primary things one should do as it helps break barriers between two individuals of separate nations. If you are planning to move to Canada, permanently or temporarily, there are two languages that should be fluent in so that it’s easier to communicate with the people. That’s English and French. While English and French remain the most commonly spoken languages in Canada, the use of the latter language has slightly faded over time. The proportion of people in Canada speaking French fell from 22.2 per cent in 2016 to 21.4 per cent in 2021.
However, Punjabi has created itself a space among the widely spoken languages in the country. In Canada, Punjabi is the fourth wide-spoken language after English and French. Mandarin is the third most widely spoken language in the country.
In Canada, more than 9 in 10 Canadians speak one of the two official languages in their homes. However, over time, the language diversity in Canada has increased with the inflow of immigrants into the country.
According to the 2021 Census, 4.6 million Canadians predominantly speak a language other than English or French at home and this population has been increasing over the years. According to a report, the number of Canadians speaking a South Asian language has increased significantly from 2016 to 2021.
From 2016 to 2021, the Canadian population grew 5.2 per cent. In those years, the growth of some Indian languages spoken at homes also increased drastically, particularly Malayalam which has had a growth of 129 per cent. Malayalam was followed by Hindi (66 per cent), Punjabi (49 per cent) and Gujarati (43 per cent), according to a report.
The inflow of immigrants speaking South Asian languages was at least eight times larger than that of the entire Canadian population, a report said. Between 2016 and 2021, at least one in five individuals who moved to Canada were from India. In 2021, more than half a million Canadians spoke Punjabi.
