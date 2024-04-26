How Mark Shapiro and Endeavor Reinvented Major Sports Deals

On the latest episode of The Deal, the media and entertainment veteran gives a look inside the industry’s biggest moment of disruption.

From marrying Ultimate Fighting Championship with World Wrestling Entertainment to making the call to hire Stephen A. Smith at ESPN, Shapiro finds a way to get huge deals done. Now, as president and chief operating officer of Endeavor and TKO—the publicly traded combination of WWE and UFC—he and Ari Emanuel are reshaping sports, media and entertainment. On the latest episode of The Deal with Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly, Shapiro reveals their guiding principle: Even in the most turbulent of media worlds, people still love to watch games.

“Sports works—live events work. It’s glue, it’s sticky, it’s traction, it’s high engagement, it’s rooting interest, it’s rivalries, it’s young, it’s sports betting as part of the ecosystem," Shapiro explains in his trademark, rapid-fire delivery. “That’s where you want to be."

Shapiro made his name as the brash young head of programming at ESPN, greenlighting some of its most iconic programs, including Pardon the Interruption, the long-running talk and debate show hosted by Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon.

It was also Shapiro who overruled his direct reports by bringing Stephen A. Smith in for an audition, a decision that catapulted Smith to the very top of the sports media pyramid and redefined the medium around hot takes. (Smith is a guest on an upcoming episode of The Deal).

The pair work together still, with Smith now represented by Endeavor’s talent arm. Shapiro and his partner Emanuel (made famous by the fictional Ari Gold character on Entourage) have built Endeavor into a multifaceted entertainment company heavily invested in sports. Its biggest deal was creating TKO, which went public last fall and now has a market capitalization of $16 billion.

Amid all the deal-making, Shapiro—who in between ESPN and Endeavor ran Six Flags—says he’s focused on creating situations where talent, inside his shop and beyond, can keep moving forward.

"If you're not at a company where the executives, the leaders, the managers are investing in their people, planning for the future, trying to identify the future stars of tomorrow, investing in them and then bringing them up the ranks, nurturing them," he says, "you should get out of there."

