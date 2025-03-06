Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, with her overtly affectionate nature reportedly made Prince William uncomfortable. As a British royal family member, Meghan’s behaviour made Prince William uneasy from the very beginning who didn't adore Meghan's affectionate hugs.

“William is not a touchy-feely person. Meghan’s casual affection clashed with everything he was raised to expect,” Royal expert Tom Quinn remarked over Meghan Markle Meghan’s American habits. She failed to charm Prince William, whose instant reaction was to hug while greeting. This was in stark contrast to the royal norms which left Prince William deeply uncomfortable.

This made it difficult for William to shun the rumours around Meghan’s friendliness, which was mistaken for flirting, and spread among staff members like wildfires.

Rifts deepened within the once close-knit royal family after Prince William began to feel that Meghan was stealing his brother Harry from him. “He saw her as a force pulling his brother away,” Royal historian Robert Lacey said in ‘Battle of Brothers.’ According to Prince William, Meghan had no real understanding of royal duty, the Royal historian claimed.

Another point of contention between the two royals was when Meghan reportedly made a sharp remark. While comparing the two brothers, the Duchess jokingly labelled Harry as “chill” and at the same time William “pompous,” according to Marca. Experts suggest that Meghan's allegedly struggled to understand the monarchy’s rigid ways which was a tipping point.

‘Meghan acted like the victim’ Blaming Meghan for the toxic atmosphere at Kensington Palace, a courtier said, “Meghan acted like the victim, but she was the bully. People felt run over by her. They thought she was a narcissist, a sociopath—completely unhinged," as mentioned in Robert Lacey's Battle of Brothers.