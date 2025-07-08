How new rules may change your app-cab rides
Summary
The new guidelines allow aggregators to implement dynamic pricing based on demand, within limits.
The Centre’s new Motor Vehicles Aggregator Guidelines, released last week, redraws the playbook for ride hailing apps. While dynamic pricing gets a nod, states still have the final word. Mint explains what it means for aggregators, drivers and riders alike.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story