Any changes in how the fare is calculated?

The new guidelines allow aggregators to implement dynamic pricing based on demand, within limits. Simply put, dynamic pricing, or surge pricing, is when fares fluctuate in real time based on demand and supply—like during airport rush hours. States can set a base fare for the first three kilometres—say ₹100. Depending on demand, the fare can range from ₹50 (50% below) to ₹200 (twice the base). If a state hasn’t set a fare, the aggregator can notify one temporarily. Dynamic pricing has long angered driver unions and customers, so the new limits aim to ensure fare predictability.