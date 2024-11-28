How often are Railways blankets cleaned? Ashwini Vaishnaw says ‘at least once in…’

Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha about how often the passengers' blankets are cleaned. This response addressed Congress MP Kuldeep Indora's inquiry about the hygiene standards of bedding for passengers.

Livemint
Published28 Nov 2024, 06:45 AM IST
How often are Railways blankets cleaned? Ashwini Vaishnaw says ‘at least once in…’
How often are Railways blankets cleaned? Ashwini Vaishnaw says ‘at least once in…’

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that blankets provided to train passengers are washed at least once a month. Additionally, passengers receive a bedsheet in the bedroll kit, which can be used as a quilt cover.

Vaishnaw's statement was in response to a question raised by Congress MP Kuldeep Indora, who inquired whether woollen blankets are washed only once a month while passengers are paying for bedding that meets basic hygiene standards.

Also Read | Vande Bharat passenger finds insect in sambar, Congress MP shares shocking video

"The blankets used in Indian Railways, as per current specifications, are lighter, easy to wash and provide good insulation to passengers for an overall comfortable journey experience," Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote in his reply, reported PTI.

New linens, BIS specifications

In addition, Viashnaw outlined several measures implemented to enhance passenger comfort and safety, including the procurement of new linen sets with improved BIS specifications to ensure better quality. Mechanised laundries have been introduced to provide hygienic linen, and standard machines along with specified chemicals are now used for washing. 

The quality of washed linen is checked using white-meters, and the codal life of linen items has been reduced to allow for the quicker introduction of fresh stock, Vaishnaw stated.

Additionally, "war rooms" have been established at zonal headquarters and divisional levels to monitor and take prompt action on complaints submitted through the RailMadad portal, including those related to linen and bedrolls.

The minister also mentioned the use of eco-friendly packaging for bedrolls, along with improved logistics for storing, transporting, loading, and unloading linen and bedrolls at stations and on trains.

(Keep checking for more updates)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 06:45 AM IST
Business NewsNewsHow often are Railways blankets cleaned? Ashwini Vaishnaw says ‘at least once in…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    523.80
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    86.05 (19.66%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    307.25
    03:57 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    9.45 (3.17%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    138.95
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    1.95 (1.42%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,199.75
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    70.95 (6.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Prestige Estates Projects share price

    1,630.55
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -75.15 (-4.41%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,580.05
    03:29 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -63.95 (-3.89%)

    EPL share price

    264.90
    03:47 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -8.75 (-3.2%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    645.35
    03:41 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    -19.25 (-2.9%)
    More from Top Losers

    Engineers India share price

    201.45
    03:55 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    17.45 (9.48%)

    Aster DM Healthcare share price

    478.45
    03:40 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    38.7 (8.8%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    314.90
    03:59 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    24.55 (8.46%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    1,118.20
    03:52 PM | 27 NOV 2024
    85.95 (8.33%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,245.000.00
      Chennai
      77,251.000.00
      Delhi
      77,403.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,255.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.