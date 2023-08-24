How Oil and Tech Giants Came to Rule a Vital Climate Industry
The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 24 Aug 2023, 05:49 PM IST
Summary
- Generous government support helps carbon removal play a crucial role in neutralizing emissions
The technology to remove carbon from the atmosphere is unproven at scale and the economics are just taking shape. What has become clear this year is that carbon removal is now the realm of giant companies and big government support.
