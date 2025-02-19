How polluted is Sangam? CPCB data flags ALARMING level of faecal coliform; Yogi denies, says water ‘fit to take dip’

How polluted is Sangam? As devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at Prayagraj's Mahakumbh to take a holy dip at the Sangam, a shocking report by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has come to light showing ‘faecal coliform’ bacteria in alarming levels in the river waters. However, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asserted that the water quality at Prayagraj was fit to take a dip and perform ‘Aachman’ (drinking holy water).

A quality assessment report was submitted to the NGT by the CPCB on February 3, based on samples collected on January 12, 13, 14, 15, and 19. The report revealed that total coliform levels consistently exceeded the prescribed standards.

Advertisement

Fecal Coliform: What are the prescribed levels? As per CPCB guidelines, total coliform levels for organised outdoor bathing should not exceed 500 MPN (Most Probable Number) per 100ml. The CPCB report on water quality at different locations along the Ganga and Yamuna also states that faecal coliform levels should be 2,500 MPN/100ml or lower.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: Video shows crowd continuing to swell as gathering nears end

What is faecal coliform bacteria? Faecal coliform bacteria are organisms in the faeces or waste produced by all warm-blooded animals and humans. They are generally found inside human intestines. One possible way of water contamination due to this bacteria is the presence of human and animal excreta in water.

Advertisement

CPCB report reveals river water unfit for bathing In the report submitted before the NGT's Principal Bench, CPCB stated that “river water quality was not conforming with the primary water quality for bathing w.r.t. faecal coliform (FC) at all the monitored locations on various occasions,” as quoted by Bar and Bench.

How much faecal coliform level was recorded? According to the data uploaded on the CPCB website, the last recorded data was on February 4, which showed that the river Ganga before the Shashtri Bridge recorded faecal coliform of 11000 MPN/100ml, while on January 30, the same location recorded 13000 MPN/100ml.

Advertisement

On January 29, Yamuna river near the old Naini Bridge recorded 13000MPN/100ml while on January 24, the Ganga river near the Deeha Ghat recorded 17000 MPN, while near Lord Curzon bridge, it recorded 13000 MPN.

Shocking numbers were reported on January 20, when the Ganga near Sangam recorded 49,000 MPN of faecal coliform, while the Yamuna River near Old Naini Bridge recorded 23,000 MPN of faecal coliform. The Yamuna River, before its confluence with the Ganga at Sangam, recorded 33,000 MPN of faecal coliform on the same date.

Advertisement

On January 14, a day after the first snan, the Ganga River near Sangam recorded 11,000 MPN, Deeha Ghat recorded 17,000 MPN, and the Yamuna River near Old Naini Bridge recorded 33,000 MPN. On January 13, the Ganga River near Deeha Ghat recorded 33,000 MPN of faecal coliform level.

'Sangam water suitable not just for bathing but also for Aachman' Reacting to the reports, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that questions are being raised about the water quality (at Triveni). All the pipes and the drains in and around Sangam have been taped, and the water is released only after purification, he said in the assembly.

Advertisement