Mint explainer: How Ramsar recognition is shaping India's wetland conservation strategy

On 3 August, India designated Glaw Lake as the country's 101st Ramsar Site and the first in Arunachal Pradesh. Located within the Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary, Glaw Lake is a freshwater lake in the eastern Himalayas and a biodiversity hotspot.
On 3 August, India designated Glaw Lake as the country's 101st Ramsar Site and the first in Arunachal Pradesh. Located within the Kamlang Tiger Reserve and Wildlife Sanctuary, Glaw Lake is a freshwater lake in the eastern Himalayas and a biodiversity hotspot.
Mint explains what the Ramsar Convention is, how wetlands qualify for recognition and why expanding India's Ramsar network has become increasingly important.
Mint explains what the Ramsar Convention is, how wetlands qualify for recognition and why expanding India's Ramsar network has become increasingly important.
What is a Ramsar Site?
A Ramsar Site is a wetland designated as being of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, also known as the Convention on Wetlands.
The treaty promotes national action and international cooperation for the conservation of wetlands and the wise, sustainable use of their resources. Ramsar designation identifies wetlands that are internationally important because they represent rare or unique wetland ecosystems or play a vital role in conserving biodiversity, particularly waterbird habitats.
Globally, there are more than 2,500 Ramsar Sites across 172 countries, covering nearly 2.5 million sq. km.
India now has 101 Ramsar Sites spread across multiple states. Tamil Nadu has the highest number with 20 sites, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 13.
What is the Ramsar Convention?
The Ramsar Convention is an international treaty for the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands.
It was adopted on 2 February 1971 in the Iranian city of Ramsar, from which it derives its name, and entered into force in 1975.
India became a contracting party in 1982 and committed itself to conserving wetlands while promoting their "wise use"—an approach that balances ecological protection with sustainable development.
Under the convention, member countries designate wetlands of international importance and are expected to maintain their ecological character through effective management and conservation measures.
The convention covers a wide range of ecosystems, including lakes, rivers, marshes, mangroves and floodplains. These wetlands support biodiversity, provide habitat for migratory birds and aquatic species, recharge groundwater, store carbon, reduce flood risks and improve water quality.
How does a wetland qualify for Ramsar status?
To qualify for Ramsar recognition, a wetland must satisfy at least one of nine internationally accepted criteria that assess its ecological significance, biodiversity value and role in supporting wildlife.
The first criterion recognises wetlands that are rare, unique or representative examples of natural or near-natural wetland ecosystems within a biogeographic region.
The remaining eight criteria focus primarily on biodiversity conservation.
Wetlands qualify if they support vulnerable, endangered or critically endangered species or sustain plant and animal populations that are important for regional biodiversity.
The convention also gives significant weight to waterbirds. Wetlands that regularly support at least 20,000 waterbirds or at least 1% of the global population of a waterbird species are eligible for designation.
Separate criteria assess the ecological importance of fish habitats. The final criterion extends protection to other wetland-dependent fauna by recognising sites that regularly support at least 1% of the global population of a non-avian wetland-dependent species.
Together, these criteria ensure that Ramsar Sites represent wetlands of outstanding international ecological importance.
Why does Ramsar recognition matter for India?
Ramsar recognition strengthens India's efforts to conserve wetlands that face increasing pressure from urbanisation, pollution and climate change.
While the designation does not automatically provide legal protection, it raises the profile of ecologically important wetlands, encouraging better management, scientific monitoring and coordinated conservation by governments and local communities.
Recognition also opens access to international expertise, technical cooperation and best practices in wetland restoration and sustainable management.
In addition, Ramsar status can boost eco-tourism by attracting birdwatchers, researchers and nature enthusiasts, creating livelihood opportunities for local communities while promoting sustainable economic activity.
Why is India expanding its Ramsar network now?
India's Ramsar network has expanded rapidly—from 26 sites in 2014 to 101 today, following the inclusion of Glaw Lake.
The expansion comes as the country grapples with rising water stress, rapid urbanization, pollution and increasingly frequent extreme weather events.
Protecting wetlands helps preserve freshwater resources, strengthen disaster resilience, conserve biodiversity and support long-term economic growth. As wetlands increasingly function as natural infrastructure, their conservation is becoming central to India's climate adaptation and water security strategy.
"Protected areas such as wildlife sanctuaries offer a layer of protection to Ramsar sites within them. However, a dedicated local area planning framework, similar to urban master plans, is needed to conserve existing Ramsar sites and identify and protect future candidates," said Paras Tyagi, co-founder, Centre for Youth Culture Law and Environment (Cycle), a non-government organization focused on public policy implementation, land rights, local culture, and environmental protection.
Healthy wetlands also support fisheries, agriculture and other wetland-dependent livelihoods, making them an important source of rural income.