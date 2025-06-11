How rich would you be now if you had invested $100 in Trump’s Crypto in January?

Donald Trump's $TRUMP memecoin has seen a considerable increase in demand over the past couple of months. The reigning US President had launched the crypto coin just before his inauguration in January 2025, and in a matter of weeks, its demand also grew. However, it had to face some months of constant volatility too. The coin was first launched on the Solana blockchain, and some traders even wondered if the coin was a fake, until Trump himself announced about the same officially in a Truth Social post.

The coin was at first trading at a base price of a little more than a dollar, but as soon as Trump made things official, the prices skyrocketed within minutes. The memecoin began trading near $75 per coin at one point, after starting off at just a dollar.

How much would you have today if $100 were invested? During the start of the $TRUMP memecoin, it was trading at $1.20. Had you invested a cool hundred dollars, you would own 82.64 Trump coins. The current trading price as of the writing of the report is $11.03, which means that your hundred dollars would now be valued at approximately $911.51, which is a massive increase within a span of just 5 months.

Imagine selling the memecoins when they were being sold at $75 apiece. If you were one of those who could buy and trade within the $1 to $75 window, you were very lucky.