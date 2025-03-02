How Rs10 negotiation turned extreme - Mumbai man stabs auto driver for overcharging

A tragic incident unfolded in the financial capital of India, Mumbai, over a meagre ₹10. An auto driver, named Shahanawaz Shaikh, who used to set up an inflatable jumping bouncer in the evening to ensure additional income, was assaulted, Times of India reported. An altercation between the 22-year-old auto driver with two brothers erupted after he refused to give back ₹10 with regard to use of bouncer by three children.

Negotiation turned chaotic when 33-year-old Avdhesh Saroj attacked the driver. The brothers and driver had entered into an argument over a ₹30 per head charge but the matters escalated and in the course Avdhesh Saroj stabbed the auto driver with a knife multiple times on February 26.

One of the attacker was arrested by Powai police two days after the assault incident but his 20-year-old brother Pawan, another accused, is still absconding.

"Shaikh is out of danger after he was attacked. The reason for the attack that was found was the duo got annoyed because Shaikh was charging ₹30 per head for the ride and he denied returning ₹10 when they asked to charge only ₹80 instead of ₹90," TOI quoted a police officer as saying.

Auto driver murders wife, commits suicide In another unrelated incident from Bengaluru, a 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, name Suresh V, allegedly strangled his wife to death, PTI reported. Soon after, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in the presence of six-year-old son was at home, Bengaluru police informed PTI.

