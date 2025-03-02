How Rs10 negotiation turned extreme - Mumbai man stabs auto driver for overcharging

In the financial capital of India, Mumbai, a man stabbed an auto-rickshaw driver for overcharging Rs10. Let's find out how negotiation turned chaotic and the altercation became violent. 

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published2 Mar 2025, 02:24 PM IST
Advertisement
Mumbai: One of the attacker was arrested by Powai police two days after the assault incident but his 20-year-old brother is still absconding.

A tragic incident unfolded in the financial capital of India, Mumbai, over a meagre 10. An auto driver, named Shahanawaz Shaikh, who used to set up an inflatable jumping bouncer in the evening to ensure additional income, was assaulted, Times of India reported. An altercation between the 22-year-old auto driver with two brothers erupted after he refused to give back 10 with regard to use of bouncer by three children.

Negotiation turned chaotic when 33-year-old Avdhesh Saroj attacked the driver. The brothers and driver had entered into an argument over a 30 per head charge but the matters escalated and in the course Avdhesh Saroj stabbed the auto driver with a knife multiple times on February 26.

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘Mumbai was Marlboro Light’: Vir Das slams city’s degrading AQI

One of the attacker was arrested by Powai police two days after the assault incident but his 20-year-old brother Pawan, another accused, is still absconding.

"Shaikh is out of danger after he was attacked. The reason for the attack that was found was the duo got annoyed because Shaikh was charging 30 per head for the ride and he denied returning 10 when they asked to charge only 80 instead of 90," TOI quoted a police officer as saying.

Also Read | Viral Video: Billy Joel slips, falls on stage mid-concert - here’s what happened

Auto driver murders wife, commits suicide

In another unrelated incident from Bengaluru, a 40-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, name Suresh V, allegedly strangled his wife to death, PTI reported. Soon after, he committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in the presence of six-year-old son was at home, Bengaluru police informed PTI.

Advertisement
Also Read | Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal take holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

The victim identified as 32-year-old Mamata G, was a garment worker. The due had been married for 14 years and have two children from their marriage. When the incident took place on February 26, their six-year-old son was at home while their elder son was away, police said.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsHow Rs10 negotiation turned extreme - Mumbai man stabs auto driver for overcharging
First Published:2 Mar 2025, 02:24 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App