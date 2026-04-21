How sub-normal rains may affect reservoir levels

Low rainfall may hit India’s water reservoir replenishment, raising concerns among farmers and policymakers. Water reservoir levels stand at 44.7% of total capacity as of 9 April, better than last year, but experts warn that weak rainfall could hurt irrigation, fuelling worries over farm output and inflation in Asia’s third-largest economy. Mint explores.
Low rainfall may hit India’s water reservoir replenishment, raising concerns among farmers and policymakers. Water reservoir levels stand at 44.7% of total capacity as of 9 April, better than last year, but experts warn that weak rainfall could hurt irrigation, fuelling worries over farm output and inflation in Asia’s third-largest economy. Mint explores.
What is the current status of India’s reservoir levels?
As per the Central Water Commission(CWC), water level in 166 key reservoirs stands at 44.7% of total live capacity, higher than last year (38%) and above the normal benchmark of 35%. The live storage capacity in these major reservoirs monitored by CWC is 183.565 billion cubic metres (BCM), or about 71.20% of the total capacity of 257.812 BCM of all the reservoirs in India. As on 9 April, the water available in these 166 reservoirs was 82.070 BCM. However, last year the live storage available in these reservoirs was 69.752 BCM and normal storage was 64.618 BCM. Live capacity is the usable volume of water for irrigation, drinking, and hydropower. Normal storage is the average storage over the past 10 years.
What is the current status of India’s reservoir levels?
As per the Central Water Commission(CWC), water level in 166 key reservoirs stands at 44.7% of total live capacity, higher than last year (38%) and above the normal benchmark of 35%. The live storage capacity in these major reservoirs monitored by CWC is 183.565 billion cubic metres (BCM), or about 71.20% of the total capacity of 257.812 BCM of all the reservoirs in India. As on 9 April, the water available in these 166 reservoirs was 82.070 BCM. However, last year the live storage available in these reservoirs was 69.752 BCM and normal storage was 64.618 BCM. Live capacity is the usable volume of water for irrigation, drinking, and hydropower. Normal storage is the average storage over the past 10 years.
Which regions are seeing lower reservoir levels?
With 63.47 BCM, live storage capacity levels in all the major reservoirs in northern, eastern, western and central regions are better than last year. However, in the southern region, it has dipped to 18.59 BCM as compared to 19.35 BCM seen last year, according to CWC data. The southern region comprises Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana and has 47 reservoirs under CWC monitoring. Also, compared to historical levels, storage in all regions except the eastern region exceeded their respective normal storage. The live storage in the eastern region was 42.2% compared to the normal storage of 42.8%.
Why is there concern ahead of the kharif season?
The IMD has projected that the south-west monsoon rains—crucial for irrigating most of the country’s farmlands—may reach only 92% of its 50-year average, below the normal range of 96-104%. This could limit replenishment of water reservoirs. This may affect irrigation, rural livelihoods, and overall farm output during the kharif season as only about 55% of India’s net sown area is irrigated, leaving the rest reliant on rainfall. This assumes significance, given that agriculture and allied activities account for 15.6% of India’s national income, with the sector accounting for 46.1% of the country’s workforce.
What is the potential impact on agriculture?
While reservoir levels typically exhibit a seasonal pre-monsoon (March-May) drawdown, followed by Southwest Monsoon-led replenishment during June-September, a below-normal rainfall will likely limit reservoir replenishment. Aditi Nayar, chief economist of Icra, said that the below-normal monsoon forecast does not augur well for reservoir storage level. “Besides, sub-par rainfall is expected to weigh on sowing of kharif crops, and consequently, agricultural output, farm cash flows and food prices,” she added. Weak monsoon could build price pressures.
Will a weak monsoon hit power generation?
India has an installed hydropower generation capacity of 51,164.66MW, or nearly 10% of the country’s total power generation capacity. But a weak monsoon may not hit hydropower generation. “A weak monsoon may not have a very big impact on the hydropower generation. In the run of the river projects, which do not have reservoirs, it is lower snowfall which has more impact than the rains. However, if there is dry spell of about 10-15 days, it would impact hydro power generation from reservoir-based projects,” said Abhay Kumar Singh, former chairman of NHPC.